Coolie No 1 poster teaser: Varun Dhawan promises an entertaining ride

The makers of Coolie No 1, which features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, shared the teaser poster of the movie on Sunday morning. The film is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name.

The official poster will be out tomorrow.

The teaser shows the audience a glimpse of a coolie balancing numerous suitcases and bags. We hear someone calling out “Coolie” and soon the iconic music of the track “Main Toh Raste Se” starts playing.

Earlier in an interview, Varun Dhawan had said the film is not a remake but an adaptation of the original.

“Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake,” Varun told indianexpress.com.

Just like the original, the Varun-Sara starrer will also be directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

The team of Coolie No.1 has already started shooting for the film.

Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is all set to release on May 1, 2020.