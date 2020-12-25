Coolie No 1 movie release LIVE UPDATES: Varun-Sara starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi among others, has released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the 45th directorial of David Dhawan who also helmed the original. It featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan in the lead roles.
The basic premise of the movie revolves around a rich businessman named Rozario (Rawal), Pandit Jai Kishen (Jaaferi) and Raju (Dhawan). After being insulted by Rozario, Jai Kishen plans to teach him a lesson by getting his daughter (Khan) married to Raju – a coolie posing as a millionaire. When Raju’s identity is exposed, he lies about having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another, and things start to go out of hand.
Sharing his experience of working on the remake, Varun Dhawan shared with indianexpress.com, “It was an extremely special experience. The screenplay of Coolie No 1 was amazing back then and is amazing even today. The story is about a poor boy looking for love. He is very innocent and goes beyond his means to find love. There is a moral to the story as well – that you shouldn’t be greedy for money like Sara’s dad, played by Pareshji, who wants to get his daughters married into wealthy families.”
He added, “Coolie No 1 is just amazing material that you can’t say no to, and as an actor, I was greedy to do it.”
The new version of the 1995 song "Husn Hai Suhana" brings back the classic Govinda-Karisma Kapoor vibe. The original track, composed by Anand-Milind, has been tweaked a little bit by Tanishk Bagchi. The original vocals by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya have been retained from the original. In an earlier statement, Sara Ali Khan said, "I genuinely believe that everyone I know has listened to, enjoyed and danced on Husn Hai Suhaana. It truly was an overwhelming feeling and a dream come true when I found out I would get to feature in the reprised version of this song."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Varun Dhawan spoke about the relatability of Coolie NO 1 in today's times and said, "It is also a classic comedy, and in today’s world, everybody needs to laugh more than ever. Our film has it all. It is a comedy of errors, and a family film. For a very long time, we have not had an out-and-out comedy that is meant for family viewing. Especially so for OTT platforms, as most of what they stream are dark and gritty. So, our aim is to end the year by making viewers laugh and spread some Christmas cheer. The whole family, including young and old, can watch the film together."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the comparisons between the old and the new film and said, "There is no point hoping that our film isn’t compared to the original as it is going to happen regardless. The only thing that we can do and have tried to do is to have fun making it because that is what translates into making a successful film."
Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and shared, "#CoolieNo1OnPrime is live right now Santa coolie is here. Thank u everyone we are living in unprecedented times smile enjoy. It’s a masala fun entertainer watch with friends family or atleast ur pet merry Christmas."