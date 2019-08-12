Coolie No 1 first look: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan are ready to tickle your funny bone

Toggle Menu
The first look of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 promises a quirky, fun film. The movie will head to theaters on May 1, 2020.

Coolie No 1 will hit screens on May 1, 2020.

After sharing the teaser on Sunday, the makers of Coolie No 1 shared the first look of the film, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The two posters give a glimpse of the fun ride the film promises to be. While one poster features only Varun in the attire of a coolie, the other poster showcases the crackling chemistry between Sara and Varun, who will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Going by the poster, Sara Ali Khan looks like a modern high-society girl.

Coolie No 1 is an official remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 directorial of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Coolie No 1 is produced by Pooja Entertainment.
Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan.

Talking about Coolie No 1, Varun had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it.”

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan’s 45th film. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

The film will release on May 1, 2020.

