Coolie No 1 first look: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan are ready to tickle your funny bone

After sharing the teaser on Sunday, the makers of Coolie No 1 shared the first look of the film, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Advertising

The two posters give a glimpse of the fun ride the film promises to be. While one poster features only Varun in the attire of a coolie, the other poster showcases the crackling chemistry between Sara and Varun, who will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Going by the poster, Sara Ali Khan looks like a modern high-society girl.

Coolie No 1 is an official remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 directorial of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Advertising

Talking about Coolie No 1, Varun had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it.”

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan’s 45th film. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

The film will release on May 1, 2020.