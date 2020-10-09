Coolie No.1, Chhalaang, Durgavati and others to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Coolie No.1 and Chhalaang will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

After the direct-to-digital release of films like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Ponmagal Vandhal, Law, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum, CU Soon, V and Nishabdham, Amazon Prime Video will be premiering nine more titles over the next few months, including Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang and Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati among others.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere nine movies which would have hit cinema halls had they not been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a list of films which have been acquired by the streaming platform:

Halal Love Story (Malayalam): October 15

The upcoming Malayalam comedy film titled Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, Soubin Shahir and Parvathy Thiruvothu. According to the makers, Halal Love Story follows “a group of passionate filmmakers who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of filmmaking.”

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada): October 29

The Karthik Saragur directorial stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya. The film is said to be an ode to food and family values.

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil): October 30

Suriya’s next film Soorarai Pottru will release on Amazon Prime Video. The film is said to be inspired by the struggles of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Apart from starring in the movie, Suriya has also bankrolled the film along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. It will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Chhalaang (Hindi): November 13

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in Chhalaang. (Photo: chhalaangfilm/Instagram) Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in Chhalaang. (Photo: chhalaangfilm/Instagram)

Hansal Mehta’s social comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles. Based in a small town in Haryana, it also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla. The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Manne Number 13 (Kannada): November 19

Maane Number 13 is an upcoming horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeiv.

Middle Class Melodies (Telugu): November 20

Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the family drama is set against the backdrop of a middle-class family where a man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma star in the lead roles.

Durgavati (Hindi): December 11

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. It follows the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is directed Ashok and presented by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix. pic.twitter.com/SwPCXVti8z — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 30, 2019

Maara (Tamil): December 17

The upcoming Tamil slice-of-life film is directed by Dhilip Kumar. Starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, Maara is an official Tamil remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Charlie. It featured Duqluer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the film also stars Sshivada Nair, stand up comedian Alexander Babu and Mouli.

Coolie No. 1 (Hindi): December 25

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

David Dhawan’s upcoming film Coolie No. 1 is a remake of his own 1995 comedy film of the same name. While the original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the remake features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in significant roles. Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan’s 45th film. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

