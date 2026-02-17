‘Conduct yourself with dignity’: Delhi HC restrains Priya Kapur and Mandhira Smith from public mudslinging

Priya Kapur, who has long been embroiled in an inheritance dispute involving the late Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, and their children, is now facing yet another legal battle, this time with Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. Last month, in January, a court issued a notice to Mandhira in a defamation case filed by Priya, in which she accused Mandhira of circulating videos on social media containing “false allegations” against her, allegedly aimed at “causing social ostracism.” Today, the Delhi High Court directed both Priya and Mandhira to refrain from making any public statements against each other.

According to a report by Bar & Bench, Justice Mini Pushkarna emphasized the importance of decorum, stating, “We expect you not to make any public statements against each other… Conduct yourself with dignity, this is what the court expects.” The Court also issued a notice to Mandhira, instructing her to file her response to the interim relief application within five weeks.