‘Conduct yourself with dignity’: Delhi HC restrains Priya Kapur and Mandhira Smith from public mudslinging
Appearing on behalf of Priya Kapur, her legal counsel accused Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, of making derogatory statements, including calling Priya and her young son robbers.
Priya Kapur, who has long been embroiled in an inheritance dispute involving the late Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, and their children, is now facing yet another legal battle, this time with Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. Last month, in January, a court issued a notice to Mandhira in a defamation case filed by Priya, in which she accused Mandhira of circulating videos on social media containing “false allegations” against her, allegedly aimed at “causing social ostracism.” Today, the Delhi High Court directed both Priya and Mandhira to refrain from making any public statements against each other.
According to a report by Bar & Bench, Justice Mini Pushkarna emphasized the importance of decorum, stating, “We expect you not to make any public statements against each other… Conduct yourself with dignity, this is what the court expects.” The Court also issued a notice to Mandhira, instructing her to file her response to the interim relief application within five weeks.
In her application, Priya has sought directions to prevent Mandhira from making defamatory statements against her. The court order reads: “Issue notice. List after five weeks. In the meantime, both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements against each other, directly or indirectly.” The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 14.
Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing Priya Kapur, highlighted several allegedly defamatory remarks made by Mandhira. “A grieving widow and a seven-year-old son are subjected to such derogatory statements like that there was no bloodline present. She (Mandhira) is saying they (Priya and her minor son) are thieves, robbers, and third wife, and that she (Priya) was just filling the gap,” Singh stated. He further noted that Priya Kapur has not given any media interviews.
Speaking for Mandhira, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal contended that she, too, had been the target of media attention and public statements. “Considering the relationship between the parties and media trials that are happening… It’s a tell-tale. Concerted media vilificatory campaign,” Sibal remarked.
To those unaware, Priya has sought an injunction against Mandhira to halt the allegedly defamatory statements and has claimed damages of Rs 20 crore for “loss of reputation, mental agony, emotional distress and social humiliation.” She has also alleged that Mandhira made repeated insinuations on a podcast suggesting that Priya’s marriage to Sunjay was troubled, manipulative, and lacked legitimacy.
