Composer Shravan Rathod of nadeem-Shravan fame dies due to Covid-19 complications

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died on Thursday evening of Covid-19 related complications. Shravan’s son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Sanjeev said, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.” Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai a few days ago after he tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the most prolific composers of the 90s and early 2000s, Nadeem Shravan got their big break with Aashiqui (1990). The film made records in music sales and its music is hummed to the day. The Mahesh Bhatt film put the duo on the map as they went on to compose for hits such as Saajan, Sadak and Phool Aur Kaante the next year. Albums such as Deewana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Agni Sakshi, Jeet, Pardes and Raja Hindustani followed.

The duo parted ways in 2005 after which Shravan was largely missing from the music scene.