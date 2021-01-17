Complaint filed against Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping a man

A man has filed a police complaint against filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing him after his car hit Manjrekar’s vehicle here in Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway, following which police registered a non-cognisable offence against Manjrekar, the official from Yavat police station said.

The complainant, Kailas Satpute, alleged that his vehicle hit Manjrekar’s car from behind after the filmmaker applied sudden brakes, said the police official. Manjrekar then stepped out of his car and both of them had an argument, according to the official.

The National Award-winning filmmaker has directed critically-acclaimed Hindi films like Vaastav and Astitva, and several Marathi movies.