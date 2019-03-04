Commando 3 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal starrer set to release on September 20

The first teaser of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 is out. The makers have shared the release date of the film along with the video. Vidyut’s films Commando and Commando 2 were lauded for the action sequences, and now the actor is all set to perform daredevil stunts again in Commando 3.
Commando 3 is slated to release on September 20, 2019. “Action x 3 Drama x 3 Thrill x 3 #Commando3 releases on 20th September 2019 #IAmEnough #Kalaripayattu @adidatt @RelianceEnt #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @MPC_UK @adah_sharma @angira_dhar @gulshandevaiah, ” Vidyut Jammwal wrote along with a teaser video.
In the Commando 3 teaser, Vidyut Jammwal is seen doing what he does best. The third installment of the actioner will be directed by Aditya Datt.
The film also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.
Commando 3 will mark Angira Dhar’s Bollywood debut. She was a part of Netflix series Love Par Square Feet.