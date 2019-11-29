Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai and Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Dev Patel-Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai and Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has finally hit the big screen. While Hotel Mumbai is a thriller based on the 2008 attack on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Commando 3 is an actioner, which will see Vidyut Jammwal doing death-defying stunts.
Commando 3 has been helmed by Aditya Datt and is bankrolled by Vipul Shah. This is the third installment in the Commando franchise. The first part had released in 2013 and featured Vidyut as a male lead for the first time. Post its success, the makers went on to make another movie in the same world. And now, Vidyut’s Commando is on a bigger mission.
“There is intel that an attack is being planned that will cause huge devastation and the task at hand is to stop and neutralise the threat,” the actor told PTI.
Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.
Hotel Mumbai has been directed by Anthony Maras. The film has reportedly been inspired by the documentary Surviving Mumbai, which was directed by Victoria Midwinter Pitt.
Hotel Mumbai features an ensemble cast of Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs and Suhail Nayyar among others.
Also hitting screens this week is Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film marks the silver screen debut of Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi.
Rithvik Dhanjani took to Twitter to share, "I cannot explain what I felt after watching this film, And I was extremely honoured to meet the real life hero Mr hemant oberoi himself, Watching #HotelMumbai on 26/11 was so nerve wreaking. There is so much we still don’t know about that night. Do yourself a favour go watch it now."
Anurag Pandit tweeted, "#OneWordReview for #Commando3 : FANTASTIC @VidyutJammwal give outstanding performance one of the best career @adah_sharma, @angita , @gulshandevaiah impressive Direction, Screen play, Music, Dialogues are Superb. Action are on top notch ⭐⭐⭐🌠 Vd:- Hit."
Nikita Dutta took to Twitter to share, "We lived in Colaba back in 2008. And I remember feeling the vibrations in my room of every explosive. Brother was called on duty. Had heard plenty of first hand incidents after the mishap. ..Was indeed heart wrenching to watch it all tonight in #HotelMumbai 🙌."
@BlogDrive tweeted, "Done with first half of #Commando3. It's like a Sachin - Shane Warne Match. Where Warne keeps on giving super balls but Sachin keeps on hitting it for boundaries. It's @VidyutJammwal vs Gulshan Devaiah Show. Super till now. "
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Yeh Saali Aashiqui review, "The two leads aren’t bad, Shivaleeka Oberoi pulling off her part with some amount of confidence and Vardhan Puri (the grandson of Amrish Puri) showing a glimpse of promise, minus the grandpa’s towering build or the gravelly voice."
Soundarya Sharma tweeted, "What an amazing film #HotelMumbai is! Spectacular performances by #Dev, @armiehammer @NazaninBoniadi @jasonsfolly high on emotions, speechless! Wht an honor 2meet real life hero chef #Hemantoberoi. Special shout out4 @AnupamPKher sir, what an actor you are. Hats off @ZeeStudios_."
Rohit Jaiswal also shared, "#Commando3 is Million times better than #Commando2 ..... @VidyutJammwal is killing it... I was expecting film to be just average but genuinely saying I am proved wrong... #Commando3 is just OUTSTANDING."
Director Abhishek Dogra shared on Twitter, "Finished watching #YehSaaliAashiqui and boy it’s justtttt amazing.its a kickass first attempt by the entire team which is here to stay for sure. @PuriVardhan you are marvellous.Welcome to films.Der aaye par Durust aaye. Proud of you.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 It’s a must watch for all."
"@VidyutJammwal tears apart his early criticism of doing mediocre acting, he has emerged as a tremendous actor, @adah_sharma is deadly and people will remember you for years @gulshandevaiah you will be flooded with roles now... Villan of the Year... 4*/5 #Commando3Review," read another tweet by Rohit Jaiswal.
Raju Kher took to Twitter to share, "Words fail to express what an honour it was to be in the presence of this brave soul @chefhemantoberoi at the screening of the film- #hotelmumbai @anupampkher brother you have outdone yourself. Also a big salute to the brave men who battled on this very day 11 years back."
Singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter to share, "Just saw #YehSaaliAashiqui on the big screen & I’m honestly at a loss of words. It doesn’t seem like a debut film of @PuriVardhan, @ShivaleekaO & #CheragRuparel 🔥."
Rohit Jaiswal wrote on his Twitter page, "Do Yourself a favour this November end... Go and watch #Commando3 and make yourself proud as a INDIAN a film which teaches you that we are above HINDU-MUSLIM, we are ONE. #Commando3 is a OUTSTANDING film, action, story and execution is BRILLIANT... 4*/5 #Commando3Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐."
Hotel Mumbai actor Anupam Kher earlier told PTI, "It’s a courageous film. In a business where you want to make movies where everything is hunky-dory, it’s important to make a film on this subject. The religion of humanity is much more important than anything else."
Director Shashank Khaitan shared on Twitter, "#YehSaaliAashiqui is such a good film..dark and thrilling..it keeps u on the edge.. #cheragruparel has made a superb debut film ... @PuriVardhan your performance is top notch... super debut, so proud of you .. @ShivaleekaO another wonderful debut..please go watch this film 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
"Just watched #Commando3 , What a true patriotic movie ! Patriotism is bleeding . It will raise the head of 130cr Indians proudly. Na Hindu banega ,Na Musalman banega ,Insan ki aulaad hai ,Insan banega . Standing ovation for @VidyutJammwal @adah_sharma @angira_dhar," wrote Twitter user @ZehraKhan123.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and wrote, "Though Vidyut Jamwal does the heroic things, like thumping thugs and rescuing fair maidens, it is Gulshan Devaiah who steals the show in this patchily plotted, predictable actioner. He sports a spiffy haircut, a passable British accent, and a manic glint to dress up his ‘jehadi’ mastermind. Wish Jammwal had vamped it up, too. His punches land well, but he’s all straight arrow and flat for the most part: thanks be to the go-go-go action, which revs things up a bit."
The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer noted in her review, "There is no attempt to relieve the tension, no little side stories to humour its audience, and almost no strained sentimentality. However, that both serves this deeply chilling script well — more chilling for it being real — and takes away from it."
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#Commando3-SOLID ACTION entertainer.Fast paced edge of the seat thriller with commendable blend of patriotism & message. @VidyutJammwal career best act, he excels in Jaw dropping action scenes. @gulshandevaiah is the villain of 2019, MENACING ACT. Must watch film. There are some hand to hand combat action scenes which only a highly trained world class martial artist can pull off, your paisa would be vasool only by watching those action pieces. @VidyutJammwal salaam aapko, Kalaripayattu ka naam aur roshan kiya hai aapne..#Commando3"