Saturday, December 28, 2019
Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai and Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai and Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Hotel Mumbai, Commando 3 and Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2019 3:53:18 pm
Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Yeh Saali Aashiqui Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Yeh Saali Aashiqui release live updates: November ends with lacklustre films in theaters.

Dev Patel-Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai and Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has finally hit the big screen. While Hotel Mumbai is a thriller based on the 2008 attack on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Commando 3 is an actioner, which will see Vidyut Jammwal doing death-defying stunts.

Commando 3 has been helmed by Aditya Datt and is bankrolled by Vipul Shah. This is the third installment in the Commando franchise. The first part had released in 2013 and featured Vidyut as a male lead for the first time. Post its success, the makers went on to make another movie in the same world. And now, Vidyut’s Commando is on a bigger mission.

“There is intel that an attack is being planned that will cause huge devastation and the task at hand is to stop and neutralise the threat,” the actor told PTI.

Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.

Hotel Mumbai has been directed by Anthony Maras. The film has reportedly been inspired by the documentary Surviving Mumbai, which was directed by Victoria Midwinter Pitt.

Hotel Mumbai features an ensemble cast of Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs and Suhail Nayyar among others.

Also hitting screens this week is Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film marks the silver screen debut of Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Follow all the latest updates about Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai and Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

    15:53 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Commando 2 star Thakur Anoop Singh shares his best wishes
    15:30 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Vardhan Puri shares a Thank you
    15:16 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Watching Hotel Mumbai on 26/11 was so nerve-racking'

    Rithvik Dhanjani took to Twitter to share, "I cannot explain what I felt after watching this film, And I was extremely honoured to meet the real life hero Mr hemant oberoi himself, Watching #HotelMumbai on 26/11 was so nerve wreaking. There is so much we still don’t know about that night. Do yourself a favour go watch it now."

    15:03 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Watch Yeh Saali Aashiqui's song "Hawaa Banke Jo Tu Aaye"

    14:40 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Action is top notch'

    Anurag Pandit tweeted, "#OneWordReview for #Commando3 : FANTASTIC @VidyutJammwal give outstanding performance one of the best career @adah_sharma, @angita , @gulshandevaiah impressive Direction, Screen play, Music, Dialogues are Superb. Action are on top notch ⭐⭐⭐🌠 Vd:- Hit."

    14:26 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Heart wrenching'

    Nikita Dutta took to Twitter to share, "We lived in Colaba back in 2008. And I remember feeling the vibrations in my room of every explosive. Brother was called on duty. Had heard plenty of first hand incidents after the mishap. ..Was indeed heart wrenching to watch it all tonight in #HotelMumbai 🙌."

    13:59 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Commando 3 is 'like a Sachin-Shane Warne match'

    @BlogDrive tweeted, "Done with first half of #Commando3. It's like a Sachin - Shane Warne Match. Where Warne keeps on giving super balls but Sachin keeps on hitting it for boundaries. It's @VidyutJammwal vs Gulshan Devaiah Show. Super till now. "

    13:26 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Yeh Saali Aashiqui: Our verdict

    The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Yeh Saali Aashiqui review, "The two leads aren’t bad, Shivaleeka Oberoi pulling off her part with some amount of confidence and Vardhan Puri (the grandson of Amrish Puri) showing a glimpse of promise, minus the grandpa’s towering build or the gravelly voice."

    Also read | Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review: A dated, troublesome film

    13:02 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Special shout out for Anupam Kher sir'

    Soundarya Sharma tweeted, "What an amazing film #HotelMumbai is! Spectacular performances by #Dev, @armiehammer @NazaninBoniadi @jasonsfolly high on emotions, speechless! Wht an honor 2meet real life hero chef #Hemantoberoi. Special shout out4 @AnupamPKher sir, what an actor you are. Hats off @ZeeStudios_."

    12:44 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Johny Lever promotes son Jesse Lever starrer #YehSaaliAashiqui
    12:08 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Commando 3 is million times better than Commando 2'

    Rohit Jaiswal also shared, "#Commando3 is Million times better than #Commando2 ..... @VidyutJammwal is killing it... I was expecting film to be just average but genuinely saying I am proved wrong... #Commando3 is just OUTSTANDING."

    11:57 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Do watch the extraordinary courage of ordinary people'
    11:36 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Yeh Saali Aashiqui is amazing'

    Director Abhishek Dogra shared on Twitter, "Finished watching #YehSaaliAashiqui and boy it’s justtttt amazing.its a kickass first attempt by the entire team which is here to stay for sure. @PuriVardhan you are marvellous.Welcome to films.Der aaye par Durust aaye. Proud of you.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 It’s a must watch for all."

    11:22 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Vidyut has emerged as a tremendous actor'

    "@VidyutJammwal tears apart his early criticism of doing mediocre acting, he has emerged as a tremendous actor, @adah_sharma is deadly and people will remember you for years @gulshandevaiah you will be flooded with roles now... Villan of the Year... 4*/5 #Commando3Review," read another tweet by Rohit Jaiswal.

    11:05 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Raju Kher is in love with brother Anupam Kher's film

    Raju Kher took to Twitter to share, "Words fail to express what an honour it was to be in the presence of this brave soul @chefhemantoberoi at the screening of the film- #hotelmumbai @anupampkher brother you have outdone yourself. Also a big salute to the brave men who battled on this very day 11 years back."

    10:40 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Armaan Malik heaps praise on debutants

    Singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter to share, "Just saw #YehSaaliAashiqui on the big screen &amp; I’m honestly at a loss of words. It doesn’t seem like a debut film of @PuriVardhan, @ShivaleekaO &amp; #CheragRuparel 🔥."

    10:20 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Outstanding film'

    Rohit Jaiswal wrote on his Twitter page, "Do Yourself a favour this November end... Go and watch #Commando3 and make yourself proud as a INDIAN a film which teaches you that we are above HINDU-MUSLIM, we are ONE. #Commando3 is a OUTSTANDING film, action, story and execution is BRILLIANT... 4*/5 #Commando3Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

    10:02 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Hotel Mumbai is a courageous film'

    Hotel Mumbai actor Anupam Kher earlier told PTI, "It’s a courageous film. In a business where you want to make movies where everything is hunky-dory, it’s important to make a film on this subject. The religion of humanity is much more important than anything else."

    09:47 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Yeh Saali Aashiqui is such a good film'

    Director Shashank Khaitan shared on Twitter, "#YehSaaliAashiqui is such a good film..dark and thrilling..it keeps u on the edge.. #cheragruparel has made a superb debut film ... @PuriVardhan your performance is top notch... super debut, so proud of you .. @ShivaleekaO another wonderful debut..please go watch this film 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

    09:30 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Vidyut Jammwal and Gulshan Devaiah on Commando 3

    09:16 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'What a true patriotic movie'

    "Just watched #Commando3 , What a true patriotic movie ! Patriotism is bleeding . It will raise the head of 130cr Indians proudly. Na Hindu banega ,Na Musalman banega ,Insan ki aulaad hai ,Insan banega . Standing ovation for @VidyutJammwal @adah_sharma @angira_dhar," wrote Twitter user @ZehraKhan123.

    09:00 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Commando 3: Our Verdict

    The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and wrote, "Though Vidyut Jamwal does the heroic things, like thumping thugs and rescuing fair maidens, it is Gulshan Devaiah who steals the show in this patchily plotted, predictable actioner. He sports a spiffy haircut, a passable British accent, and a manic glint to dress up his ‘jehadi’ mastermind. Wish Jammwal had vamped it up, too. His punches land well, but he’s all straight arrow and flat for the most part: thanks be to the go-go-go action, which revs things up a bit."

    Read More | Commando 3 movie review: A predictable actioner

    08:47 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    Hotel Mumbai: Our verdict

    The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer noted in her review, "There is no attempt to relieve the tension, no little side stories to humour its audience, and almost no strained sentimentality. However, that both serves this deeply chilling script well — more chilling for it being real — and takes away from it."

    Also Read: Hotel Mumbai movie review: A chilling film

    08:33 (IST)29 Nov 2019
    'Commando 3 is a solid action entertainer'

    Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#Commando3-SOLID ACTION entertainer.Fast paced edge of the seat thriller with commendable blend of patriotism & message. @VidyutJammwal career best act, he excels in Jaw dropping action scenes. @gulshandevaiah is the villain of 2019, MENACING ACT. Must watch film. There are some hand to hand combat action scenes which only a highly trained world class martial artist can pull off, your paisa would be vasool only by watching those action pieces. @VidyutJammwal salaam aapko, Kalaripayattu ka naam aur roshan kiya hai aapne..#Commando3"

    After attending a screening of Hotel Mumbai, Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter, "Just saw the film @HotelMumbaiFilm. congratulations to the team. @AnupamPKher. What a beautiful,sensitively made film. Even though painful memories old wounds reopened, but one clapped with pride and joy for those few brave men and women who saved several hundreds. #salute #26/11"

