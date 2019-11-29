Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai and Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Yeh Saali Aashiqui release live updates: November ends with lacklustre films in theaters. Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Yeh Saali Aashiqui release live updates: November ends with lacklustre films in theaters.

Dev Patel-Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai and Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has finally hit the big screen. While Hotel Mumbai is a thriller based on the 2008 attack on Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Commando 3 is an actioner, which will see Vidyut Jammwal doing death-defying stunts.

Commando 3 has been helmed by Aditya Datt and is bankrolled by Vipul Shah. This is the third installment in the Commando franchise. The first part had released in 2013 and featured Vidyut as a male lead for the first time. Post its success, the makers went on to make another movie in the same world. And now, Vidyut’s Commando is on a bigger mission.

“There is intel that an attack is being planned that will cause huge devastation and the task at hand is to stop and neutralise the threat,” the actor told PTI.

Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.

Hotel Mumbai has been directed by Anthony Maras. The film has reportedly been inspired by the documentary Surviving Mumbai, which was directed by Victoria Midwinter Pitt.

Hotel Mumbai features an ensemble cast of Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs and Suhail Nayyar among others.

Also hitting screens this week is Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film marks the silver screen debut of Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi.