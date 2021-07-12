‘I am third wave’: Comedian Rohan Joshi tests positive for coronavirus

July 12, 2021 3:32:59 pm
Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been asymptomatic so far. The comedian shared on Instagram that he learnt about his diagnosis after he got an RT PCR test done for a work commitment.
“Hi friends I am third wave. Pls fuss over me unnecessarily at once thanks. No symptoms so far, tested for a work thing and found out that way. Have informed anyone I was in contact with since my last RT PCR, etc etc. I can taste and smell things so far, and blood ox readings are usual only,” Joshi wrote alongside a photo of himself holding an oximeter in his hand, displaying his oxygen levels.
View this post on Instagram
Rohan Joshi also shared his diagnosis on Instagram stories and said that his work commitment was supposed to take place on Tuesday but now he will stay at home and get re-tested for Covid-19 in a few days.
“I am feeling 100 percent, no symptoms I recognise. I am just going to retest at some point and stay off my feet for as long as I have to, and watch lots of TV with my fingers crossed,” Joshi wrote on his Instagram story.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-