Collar Bomb trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill races against time to save a town from a ticking bomb

Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday released the trailer of Collar Bomb. The movie stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles.

Collar Bomb revolves around a celebrated cop Manoj Hesi (Sheirgill) who has a haunted past. His life is turned upside down when he is forced to follow the commands of a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school.

Going by the trailer, the film seems to be an edge-of-the-seat affair with plenty of twists and turns.

Speaking about Collar Bomb, Jimmy Sheirgill said in a statement, “Collar Bomb is a really special project for me as it’s a highly captivating thriller series about an unimaginable hostage situation. While I have portrayed the role of a police officer before, the role of SHO Manoj is much more intense, complex, and dark, thereby allowing me to play around with a range of complex emotions.”

The official synopsis of the Disney Plus Hotstar release reads, “Haunted by his own past, a glorified cop’s life is thrown into chaos as he is forced to commit a series of heinous crimes before a suicide bomber blows up a school. As he races against time to complete this scavenger hunt from hell, the idyllic town around him descends to madness, confronted by an evil that seems to have no other objective than to strike raw, primal, terror. Over the course of the film, the mystery around the cop’s own past is also unraveled.”

Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb will release on July 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.