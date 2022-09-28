scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra goes undercover in this mish-mash of spy thrillers

Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar starrer spy thriller releases in theatres on October 14.

parineeti chopraParineeti Chopra stars in Code Name Tiranga.

After the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Parineeti Chopra is back with another Ribhu Dasgupta directorial, Code Name Tiranga. The trailer of the upcoming film where she stars alongside Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar and others dropped on Tuesday and from what we can gauge from the almost-three-minute trailer, this looks like a film with loads of action with a solid dose of deshbhakti.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Kelkar’s villain who is being hunted by Chopra’s spy. She plays an agent who has gone undercover to trap the terrorist. She falls in love with Sandhu’s character and now it’s a battle between her duty and love.

From the looks of it, the trailer does not offer anything that we have not seen in many films and web series. Dasgupta’s spy thriller Bard of Blood, which premiered on Netflix in 2019, was visually very similar to what we are seeing here. The series was panned by viewers and critics.

Parineeti had three releases in 2021 – The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina – and while all of them were not outstanding films, all her characters were vastly different from one another. Code Name Tiranga is in sync with those choices. “As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I’m thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema, I’m doing my first full-blown action film,” Parineeti previously said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Harrdy Sandhu, who made his Hindi film debut in Kabir Khan’s 83 last year is appearing in his second Hindi film role here. Sandhu is largely known for his music which includes hits like ‘Bijlee’, ‘Naah’, and ‘Kya Baat Ay’ among many others.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: Trade decodes the star’s box office journey, the good, the bad, the blockbuster

The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Code Name Tiranga releases in theatres on October 14. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G releases on the same day.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 01:27:46 pm
Next Story

Alzheimer’s progression slowed by drug in major trial

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ranbir alia
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40, what he said about ‘firecracker’ Alia Bhatt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement