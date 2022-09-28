Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra goes undercover in this mish-mash of spy thrillers

After the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Parineeti Chopra is back with another Ribhu Dasgupta directorial, Code Name Tiranga. The trailer of the upcoming film where she stars alongside Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar and others dropped on Tuesday and from what we can gauge from the almost-three-minute trailer, this looks like a film with loads of action with a solid dose of deshbhakti.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Kelkar’s villain who is being hunted by Chopra’s spy. She plays an agent who has gone undercover to trap the terrorist. She falls in love with Sandhu’s character and now it’s a battle between her duty and love.

From the looks of it, the trailer does not offer anything that we have not seen in many films and web series. Dasgupta’s spy thriller Bard of Blood, which premiered on Netflix in 2019, was visually very similar to what we are seeing here. The series was panned by viewers and critics.

Parineeti had three releases in 2021 – The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina – and while all of them were not outstanding films, all her characters were vastly different from one another. Code Name Tiranga is in sync with those choices. “As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I’m thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema, I’m doing my first full-blown action film,” Parineeti previously said in a statement.

Harrdy Sandhu, who made his Hindi film debut in Kabir Khan’s 83 last year is appearing in his second Hindi film role here. Sandhu is largely known for his music which includes hits like ‘Bijlee’, ‘Naah’, and ‘Kya Baat Ay’ among many others.

The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Code Name Tiranga releases in theatres on October 14. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G releases on the same day.