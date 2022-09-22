Code Name Tiranga teaser: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu go on fearless mission for the country

Director Ribhu Dasgupta is back in business with Parineeti Chopra. The teaser for their upcoming film, Code Name: Tiranga, was unveiled by T-Series on Thursday. The duo previously collaborated on the poorly received Netflix film The Girl on the Train.

Code Name: Tiranga also marks a return to the espionage genre for Ribhu Dasgupta, who directed the first season of the Netflix spy series Bard of Blood, which appears to have been quietly abandoned by the streamer. The show was the first title produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in its first-look deal with Netflix.

Code Name: Tiranga stars singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who made his Bollywood acting debut with last year’s large-scale sports drama 83, in which he played the former cricketer Madan Lal (fondly called Maddi pa by Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev in the film). Code Name: Tiranga is described as the ‘story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice’. The film appears to be yet another attempt to jump on the patriotism bandwagon that Bollywood seems to be so enamored with of late.

Based on the 45-second teaser, this looks like an all-out action role for Parineeti, who hasn’t really dabbled in the genre before. We see glimpses of her involved in a series of hand-to-hand combat scenes, and later, also wielding a gun. Harrdy appears to be playing some sort of local contact in Afghanistan, with whom she develops a relationship.

Parineeti had three releases last year — The Girl on the Train, director Dibakar Banerjee’s delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and the Saina Nehwal biopic Saina. She will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Code Name: Tiranga also features Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The film will be released in theatres on October 14.