‘Like a threesome’: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika’s love triangle gets messy in Cocktail 2 trailer. Watch

After unveiling three tracks from its soundtrack, Jab Talak, Mashooqa, and Tujhko, the makers of the highly anticipated Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, have finally dropped the trailer of their much-awaited summer release. Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the film follows in the footsteps of the romantic drama that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

The over three-minute-long trailer opens with a voiceover by Shahid Kapoor’s character, who reflects on how relationships become complicated when love gets entangled with friendship. As he contemplates the dilemma, Kriti Sanon’s character cheekily offers a solution, joking, “Like a threesome.” With that mix of emotional conflict and light-hearted banter, the trailer sets the tone for the story.

The opening moments show Shahid and Kriti’s characters enjoying each other’s company, with Shahid making it clear that he is not her boyfriend. The dynamic shifts with the arrival of Rashmika Mandanna’s character, who appears to be romantically involved with Shahid. As the three grow increasingly close, the trailer shows them sharing several happy moments together. At one point, Rashmika’s character even proposes marriage to Shahid, suggesting that everything is falling into place.

However, the narrative takes a dramatic turn when Kriti’s character delivers the dialogue, “Sab apni apni expiry date ke saath aate hain, aur expiry date ke baad toh dawa bhi zehar ban jaati hai.” From there, the trailer plunges into emotional chaos as the love triangle becomes increasingly complicated. Tensions rise between the two women, with Rashmika’s character confronting Kriti, saying, “Dosti ki koi value nahi hai na tujhe?” Kriti fires back, “Utne ache dost bhi nahi hai.” The conflict escalates further as the trailer hints at a bitter fallout between them, seemingly over Shahid’s character.

The trailer reaches its peak with a dramatic confrontation between Kriti and Rashmika, who are shown fighting each other. It concludes on a punchline from Shahid’s character: “Main heera nahi, Kohinoor hoon. Itna aasaan nahi mujhe khareedna.” While the trailer offers a glimpse into the messy yet entertaining love triangle at the heart of the story, the two previously released tracks had already provided insight into the relationship dynamics shared by the three protagonists.

In the music video for “Mashooqa,” viewers were introduced to the evolving bond between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s characters. As the song suggested, theirs is a relationship that exists somewhere between friendship and romance. Set against picturesque beaches and sun-soaked vacation backdrops, the track captures the duo growing increasingly close to one another.

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Meanwhile, “Tujhko” explores the blossoming college romance between Shahid and Rashmika’s characters. The song traces their journey as they navigate a long-distance relationship after Rashmika’s character moves abroad for higher studies. Despite the distance, the two strive to keep their relationship alive through frequent visits and constant virtual communication.

Now, with the trailer finally out, audiences have some better understanding of the equation between the three leads. However, a significant portion of the plot remains under wraps, preserving the intrigue for viewers to discover on the big screen.

Watch the full trailer of Cocktail 2 here:

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 is jointly written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.