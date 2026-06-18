Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika film earn Rs 3 cr in advance

Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic drama arrives in cinemas with high expectations

Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film Cocktail 2 heads into theatres amid high expectations from fans and the trade alike. The romantic drama has generated considerable buzz through its star-studded cast, music and franchise value. However, the film is also facing scrutiny as it’s the spiritual sequel of a Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone-Diana Penty hit.

Despite the discussions, Cocktail 2 remains one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year, with all eyes now on its box office performance and audience reception.

Story continues below this ad Also read | ‘He did a hexagon’: Cocktail 2 producer brutally teases Shahid Kapoor over his love life The romantic drama crossed the Rs 5 crore gross mark in advance bookings across India by 4 pm on Thursday, indicating a promising opening for the Homi Adajania directorial. According to trade site Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has witnessed a strong surge in advance bookings on the eve of its release. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer sold 85,868 tickets across 9,427 shows nationwide, generating an advance booking gross of Rs 3.01 crore. Including block bookings, the total advance booking gross jumps to an impressive Rs 5.61 crore, indicating growing audience interest. The original Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, remains a beloved film among audiences even years after its release. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any visual cuts. According to reports, all the romantic and intimate scenes in the film have been retained, allowing the makers to release the film in its intended form. Live Updates Jun 18, 2026 06:20 PM IST Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Fan is excited to see Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 User @didyousayprerna posted on X, "Kriti Sanon has been on a fantastic run lately. Excited to see her in #cocktail2." Jun 18, 2026 06:05 PM IST Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: 'Over 30,000 tickets sold in national chains already' Trade analyst Himesh Mankad said via X, "And there comes another important Friday for the film fraternity with #cocktail2. Lots to look forward to, a combination of #dineshvijan and #luvranjan on a rom-com with a solid cast led by #shahidkapoor, #kritisanon and #rashmikamandanna. May this film emerge a huge success. With over 30,000 tickets sold in national chains already, a double digit start seems locked from hereon. Best wishes to the entire team for the grand release!" Jun 18, 2026 05:50 PM IST Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Cocktail 2 to hit screens tomorrow 14 years after Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty-starrer Cocktail, the film’s spiritual sequel Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, will hit screens this Friday. Jun 18, 2026 05:49 PM IST Cocktail 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Cocktail 2 to hit screens tomorrow 14 years after Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty-starrer Cocktail, the film's spiritual sequel Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, will hit screens this Friday.

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