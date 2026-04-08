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Cocktail 2’s Jab Talak: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s dance number is reminiscent of ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’
The new song 'Jab Talak' from Cocktail 2 showcases the trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna letting themselves loose at a lively beach party.
This summer will see the release of Cocktail 2 in theatres, featuring a fresh trio: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, with director Homi Adajania returning to helm the project. Last month, the makers unveiled the film’s first song, “Jab Talak”, which was exclusively screened in theatres alongside Dhurandhar 2. The track has now been released digitally, offering a vibrant glimpse into the film’s mood. Set against a sun-kissed beachside party, the video captures the trio soaking in the carefree energy of the setting, vibing to the music of composer Pritam.
The one-minute-50-second video shows the three characters sharing dance moves and laughter as they let loose to the peppy number. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Akasa Singh, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Watch Cocktail 2 song Falak Tak
Fans have expressed excitement at finally seeing the song online after weeks of catching it on the big screen. At the same time, many were quick to compare it with the original beach party track in the first installment “Tum Hi Ho Bandhu”, which became an instant chartbuster and remains widely loved for the chemistry between Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.
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Such comparisons may be inevitable given the popularity of the original film. However, Cocktail 2 is being positioned as a spiritual sequel, one that carries forward the tone and themes of its predecessor rather than continuing the same storyline.
The film also marks the second collaboration between Shahid and Kriti after their 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya. While Shahid’s recent outing O Romeo did not resonate strongly with audiences, Kriti Sanon enjoyed success last year with Tere Ishk Mein. Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, was last seen in The Girlfriend, a performance that earned her significant critical acclaim.