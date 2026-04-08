Cocktail 2’s Jab Talak: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s dance number is reminiscent of ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’

This summer will see the release of Cocktail 2 in theatres, featuring a fresh trio: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, with director Homi Adajania returning to helm the project. Last month, the makers unveiled the film’s first song, “Jab Talak”, which was exclusively screened in theatres alongside Dhurandhar 2. The track has now been released digitally, offering a vibrant glimpse into the film’s mood. Set against a sun-kissed beachside party, the video captures the trio soaking in the carefree energy of the setting, vibing to the music of composer Pritam.

The one-minute-50-second video shows the three characters sharing dance moves and laughter as they let loose to the peppy number. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Akasa Singh, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.