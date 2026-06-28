Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor film earns over Rs 120 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 has been witnessing steady growth at the box office since its release on June 19. The romantic drama has now crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.25 crore on its second Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 78.79 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 120.72 crore.

On Day 9, the movie registered an occupancy of 31.71% across 3,946 shows – with morning shows at 15.23%, afternoon shows at 36%, evening shows at 38.54%, and night shows at 37.08%. It had a 26.8% theatre occupancy in Delhi NCR across 465 shows, and Mumbai region at 30.3% occupancy, across 278 shows.