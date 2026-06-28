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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor film earns over Rs 120 cr worldwide
Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's collected Rs 4.25 crore on its second Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 78.79 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 120.72 crore.
Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 has been witnessing steady growth at the box office since its release on June 19. The romantic drama has now crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.25 crore on its second Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 78.79 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 120.72 crore.
On Day 9, the movie registered an occupancy of 31.71% across 3,946 shows – with morning shows at 15.23%, afternoon shows at 36%, evening shows at 38.54%, and night shows at 37.08%. It had a 26.8% theatre occupancy in Delhi NCR across 465 shows, and Mumbai region at 30.3% occupancy, across 278 shows.
ALSO READ | Cocktail 2 movie review: Shahid Kapoor shines as film trades its gloss for melodrama
With a worldwide total of over Rs 120 crore, Cocktail 2 will soon surpass the lifetime numbers of the 2012 film, Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The movie had earned Rs 125 crore at the global box office.
Despite its impressive box office run, Cocktail 2 has drawn mixed reactions from critics and viewers. Recently, author and columnist Shobhaa De reviewed Cocktail 2. In an Instagram video, she said, “Just walked out of watching Cocktail 2. Well, Cocktail 1 it isn’t. Woh Cocktail kya tha, yeh kya hai. I feel like I need five negronis to get over this one. Iska na head na tail, kuch bhi nahi hai. The story is absurd. Shahid, you need a new haircut, though you are the best part of the film. But the star by far is Sicily – I wish there was more of Sicily. Rashmika, I am so sorry but Hindi films are just not for you. Kriti, you look great, you have a fabulous bod; actually you did very well.”
An excerpt from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta’s review of Cocktail 2 read, “Cocktail 2 comes off a bit of a cocktail itself, swinging between style and substance . It is Shahid Kapoor who carries this film with a pleasing conviction I haven’t seen in a long time. And while I missed Deepika Padukone’s wild wounded-ness, Sanon isn’t half bad herself. But there’s no getting past the conservatism which comes wrapped in this pyaar ka punchnama: for all its modern vibe, it’s the guy who gets the last word, not the gals.”
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