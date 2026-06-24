Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Kriti-Shahid’s film crosses Rs 60 cr in India, eyes Rs 100 cr globally

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 is eyeng the Rs 100 crore mark.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: After an impressive opening weekend, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 is showing signs of slowing down at the Indian box office. The romantic drama earned Rs 6.65 crore net across 9,565 shows on Tuesday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With this the film’s total India gross has climbed to Rs 72.75 crore, while its India net collection now stands at Rs 60.90 crore. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 95 crore.

Story continues below this ad While weekday numbers are naturally lower than the weekend haul, Cocktail 2 remains one of the strongest-performing Hindi releases currently in theatres. The film has also fared considerably better than several recent releases, including Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and the Hollywood horror film Obsession. ALSO READ: ‘Pay me Re 1 more than Akshay Kumar’: Sanjeev Kapoor on why he rejected MasterChef India The coming weeks will be crucial for the film as it faces fresh competition at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is set to arrive in cinemas on June 26, followed by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha on July 3. Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether Cocktail 2 can sustain its momentum amid the high-profile releases. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and has drawn audiences with its blend of romance, drama and contemporary relationships. Reviewing the film for SCREEN, critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There’s no getting past the conservatism which comes wrapped in this pyaar ka punchnama: for all its modern vibe, it’s the guy who gets the last word.” Live Updates Jun 24, 2026 09:20 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Shahid Kapoor's film holds steady Cocktail 2 witnessed a minimal dip at the box office on its fifth day, collecting Rs 6.65 crore net in India. The Day 5 earnings represent just a 1.5% decline from Day 4's collection of Rs 6.75 crore, indicating a stable hold on weekdays. Jun 24, 2026 08:25 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Kriti-Shahid-starrer nears Rs 100 crore worldwide mark As per estimates shared by Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 added Rs 1.50 crore to its overseas total on Day 5. The film's cumulative overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 22.25 crore. With strong contributions from both domestic and international markets, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 95.00 crore, putting it within touching distance of the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone. Jun 24, 2026 08:19 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Update: Kriti-Shahid's film crosses Rs 60 cr India net According to estimates shared by Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned a net collection of Rs 6.65 crore on Day 5 across 9,565 shows nationwide. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 60.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 72.75 crore.

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