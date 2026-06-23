Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika’s film witnesses 64 percent crash, earns Rs 85 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandann's film crosses Rs 50 crore net mark in India.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has been performing well at the box office. However, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection on Monday, earning Rs 6.35 crore net in India across 9,785 shows. This marks a 64.2% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 17.75 crore.

With this, Cocktail 2’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 64.56 crore, while its India net earnings stand at Rs 53.85 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 85.31 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Cocktail 2 movie review: Shahid Kapoor shines as film trades its gloss for melodrama The film saw an overall occupancy of 16% on Monday, with morning shows at 10.31%, afternoon shows at 16.15%, evening shows at 16.54%, and night shows at 18.85%. While there was a significant dip on Monday, it has been faring well compared to recent theatrical releases like Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and the Hollywood horror film Obsession. With the Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle and Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha set to hit the big screens on June 26 and July 3, respectively, it would be interesting to see if Cocktail 2 is able to sustain its numbers. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster 2012 hit, Cocktail. In her review of the movie, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There’s no getting past the conservatism which comes wrapped in this pyaar ka punchnama: for all its modern vibe, it’s the guy who gets the last word.” Live Updates Jun 23, 2026 08:25 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Cocktail 2 fails Monday test After earning Rs 17.75 crore in India on its third day, which was a Sunday, Cocktail 2 has observed a massive crash in its collections as the film could only earn Rs 6.35 crore on its first Monday. The film's collections have dropped by around 64 percent, and it would be safe to say that the film has failed its Monday test.

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