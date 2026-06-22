Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika film earns over Rs 75 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: The romantic comedy-drama has entered the Rs 50 crore club.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Despite opening to mixed reviews from all quarters, director Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 is holding strong at the box office. A spiritual sequel to the widely successful Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone-Diana Penty starrer Cocktail (2012), the latest romantic comedy-drama has registered earnings in double digits for the third consecutive day, thus recording good collections in its opening weekend.

On Sunday, Cocktail 2 registered an India nett collection of Rs 17.75 crore, taking its total net domestic earnings to Rs 47.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During the day, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 29 per cent in the Hindi market across 10,462 shows. Cocktail 2’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 76.25 crore.

Story continues below this ad Don’t Miss | Cocktail 2 movie review: Shahid Kapoor shines as film trades its gloss for melodrama After opening at Rs 13.5 crore in the domestic market across 10,835 shows on Friday, June 19, the movie saw a spike in its daily earnings on Saturday, minting Rs 16.25 crore across 10,245 shows. However, since Cocktail 2 has reportedly been mounted on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore, the film is still far behind the break-even point. With director Ahmed Khan’s Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle and Shiv Rawail’s Alia Bhatt-led Alpha set to release on June 26 and July 3, respectively, it remains to be seen if Cocktail 2 can continue its safe box-office run. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Cocktail 2 tells the tale of a love triangle. In her review of the movie, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There’s no getting past the conservatism which comes wrapped in this pyaar ka punchnama: for all its modern vibe, it’s the guy who gets the last word.” Live Updates Jun 22, 2026 08:50 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Shahid's film sees good occupancy Cocktail 2 witnessed impressive footfalls on its first Sunday, registering an overall occupancy of 33.62%. The film started the day with a 15.15% occupancy in the morning, before seeing a significant jump to 40.15% in the afternoon. The evening shows emerged as the strongest segment of the day with an excellent 47.77% occupancy, while night shows maintained a healthy 31.38%. Jun 22, 2026 08:34 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Overseas collection so far Trade site Sacnilk shared that overseas, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's film Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.00 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.25 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.25 Cr. Jun 22, 2026 08:19 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Overseas colelction so far Trade site Sacnilk shared that overseas, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's film Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.00 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.25 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.25 Cr. Jun 22, 2026 08:19 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Update: Shahid Kapoor film's Sunday update Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 3, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 17.75 Cr across 10,462 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 57.00 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 47.50 Cr so far.

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