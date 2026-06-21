Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika’s film earns over Rs 50 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film sees 20.4% growth.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 hit theatres on June 19. While the film received a lukewarm response from viewers and critics, it got off to a strong start at the box office. After collecting Rs 13.5 crore on its opening day, the film earned Rs 16.25 crore on Day 2, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 29.75 crore. In just two days, Cocktail 2 has grossed Rs 50.95 crore worldwide.

Running across 10,245 shows, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 26% on Saturday. The occupancy stood at 13.23% during the morning shows, 31.38% in the afternoon, 34.77% in the evening, and 42.46% during the night shows.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Cocktail 2 movie review: Shahid Kapoor shines as film trades its gloss for melodrama Cocktail 2 has outperformed its predecessor Cocktail at the Indian box office. The 2012 film, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, had collected Rs 23.18 crore in its first two days in India. This comes despite Cocktail 2 facing competition from the Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. Story continues below this ad Recently, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to pen a note on Cocktail 2. It read, “Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours.. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! @homster i have loved being your Ally.. thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought i could with this one! She’s always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always! #dinoo I cannot thank you enough for always pushing me and challenging me & giving me some of my most special characters.. Mimi, Anika, Sifra, and now Ally! Ally is probably the most colourful radiant one & I’ve absolutely loved being her.. thank you for believing in me even more than I do! @shahidkapoor @rashmika_mandanna I’m already missing you guys..thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!!” She continued, “Luv Ranjan – i fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you’ve made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted! @santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical! My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever! @abhishekkapur20 , @pvijan , @sharadakarki , Vineeta, the direction team, production team & the whole crew !! Thank you for going against all odds and giving this film everything!!! Ciao my Bellas! Love,Ally!” Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 08:26 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's flm collected Rs 16.25 cr on Saturday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 collected Rs 16.25 crore net across 10,245 shows. This brings the total India gross collection to Rs 35.70 crore and total India net collection to Rs 29.75 crore.

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