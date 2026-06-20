Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Shahid’s best opening since Kabir Singh, earns Rs 13.5 cr

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna film is off to a strong start at the box office.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has finally hit theatres. Despite mixed response from the audience and critics alike, the Homi Adajania directorial is off to a strong start at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day. On Friday, the romantic drama had an overall theatre occupancy of 20.04% across 10,458 shows – with morning shows at 11.08%, afternoon shows registered at 21.38%, evening shows at 23.69%, and night shows at 37.62%. The film recorded a 16.3% occupancy in the Delhi-NCR region across 1,199 shows, while its Mumbai occupancy stood at 19.7% across 745 shows.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Cocktail 2 movie review: Shahid Kapoor shines as film trades its gloss for melodrama Cocktail 2 is facing some competition from recent theatrical releases, including Manoj Bajpayee’s Bandar, Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past. Ahead of the film’s release, Shahid Kapoor had opened up about Cocktail 2 being given an Adult (A) certificate by the CBFC. While speaking about it during an interaction with fans, the actor said, “There is nothing in this film that audiences could find objectionable. I know we have received an A certificate, and I am still trying to figure out why. I didn’t understand it myself. This is the story of three people, and it is a film that can be watched with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life. There are many moments that make life special, and Cocktail 2 is the kind of film that reminds you of those moments.” Helmed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Cocktail. Besides Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Pulkit Sharma and Tiku Talsania. Live Updates Jun 20, 2026 08:06 AM IST Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Shahid Kapoor's best opening since Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor hasn't had a hit as big as Kabir Singh since the film released in 2019. Cocktail 2 is his biggest opener since then, as teh film has earned Rs 13.5 crore on opening day. Kabir Singh opened at Rs 20 crore, and went on to make Rs 279 crore in India.

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