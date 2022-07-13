When Deepika Padukone came out of her comfort zone in Cocktail: ‘Veronica impacted me professionally and personally’

As Deepika Padukone made the audience swoon over her stylish entry on “Angrezi Beat” in Cocktail, we knew this role was way out of her comfort zone back then. Deepika was offered the character of Meera in the movie, but she chose Veronica because she believed Meera was similar to her Love Aaj Kal character. This one decision went on to change the course of Deepika’s career.

Veronica was nothing Deepika was in real life. Veronica was fiery, feisty and fierce. But deep down, she had an emotional core who longed for love and friendship. Her uniqueness intrigued Deepika. She put her faith in the role which was written by Imtiaz Ali, who directed her in Love Aaj Kal and later, Tamasha.

Cocktail is a love-triangle starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

As Cocktail clocks 10 years today, the Bollywood diva looks back at the Homi Adajania directorial, that also starred Saif Ali Khan (Gautam) and Diana Penty (Meera). She said, “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally.”

Veronica was the bridge between Gautam and Meera. She even becomes a catalyst in their realisation of being in love, and ends up as a giving character. Though many thought Veronica deserved a better ending, Deepika believes “there was something about that character that the audiences empathized with.”

Cocktail got Deepika, several Best Actress awards and nominations. The film went on to acquire a cult status over the years too, with its soundtrack remaining an integral part of pop-culture, especially the song “Tumhi Ho Bandhu.”