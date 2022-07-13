scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

When Deepika Padukone came out of her comfort zone in Cocktail: ‘Veronica impacted me professionally and personally’

Deepika Padukone's character Veronica in Cocktail became a game-changer for her. As the movie completes 10 years of release today, Deepika looks back at the special role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:11:16 pm
deepika padukone cocktail veronicaDeepika Padukone played the central character of Veronica in Cocktail.

As Deepika Padukone made the audience swoon over her stylish entry on “Angrezi Beat” in Cocktail, we knew this role was way out of her comfort zone back then. Deepika was offered the character of Meera in the movie, but she chose Veronica because she believed Meera was similar to her Love Aaj Kal character. This one decision went on to change the course of Deepika’s career.

Veronica was nothing Deepika was in real life. Veronica was fiery, feisty and fierce. But deep down, she had an emotional core who longed for love and friendship. Her uniqueness intrigued Deepika. She put her faith in the role which was written by Imtiaz Ali, who directed her in Love Aaj Kal and later, Tamasha.

Also read |From Kareena Kapoor’s Geet to Deepika Padukone’s Meera: How Imtiaz Ali creates extraordinary female characters from ordinary girls-next-door
cocktail film saif deepika diana Cocktail is a love-triangle starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

As Cocktail clocks 10 years today, the Bollywood diva looks back at the Homi Adajania directorial, that also starred Saif Ali Khan (Gautam) and Diana Penty (Meera). She said, “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally.”

Veronica was the bridge between Gautam and Meera. She even becomes a catalyst in their realisation of being in love, and ends up as a giving character. Though many thought Veronica deserved a better ending, Deepika believes “there was something about that character that the audiences empathized with.”

Also read |Deepika Padukone’s sweet note for ‘ma’ Farah Khan who spotted her hoarding in Bangkok: ‘You had faith in me when…’

Cocktail got Deepika, several Best Actress awards and nominations. The film went on to acquire a cult status over the years too, with its soundtrack remaining an integral part of pop-culture, especially the song “Tumhi Ho Bandhu.”

