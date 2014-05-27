Prabhu Dheva postpones the shoot of ‘Action Jackson’s climax

“This is the way Ajay (Devgn) planned the releases. He wants to complete ‘Singham Returns’ first. The climax of ‘Action Jackson’ which is pending would now be shot in the monsoons.”

The shooting of the very elaborate climax of Prabhu Dheva’s ‘Action Jackson’ has been postponed to July, and the film is now unlikely to be released before the beginning of 2015. All the pre-monsoon dates have now been allotted to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Returns’.

According to a source close to Action Jackson, “This is the way Ajay (Devgn) planned the releases. He wants to complete ‘Singham Returns’ first. The climax of ‘Action Jackson’ which is pending would now be shot in the monsoons.”

And Prabhu Dheva is a worried man. “It’s a very tough climax involving a large volume of cast, crew, finances and labour. But July would also be the time for torrential rains. So, I am keeping my fingers crossed that nothing goes wrong.”

Apparently Prabhu Dheva wants the July climax to be shifted to Hyderabad from Film City in Mumbai. However the producers insist on Mumbai.

“We had no choice but to shift the climax to July as Ajay is busy with Singham Returns. But I’m sure everything will be fine. This is the first time I’ve worked with Ajay Devgn and I can tell you for sure this is going to be one of his most special films. Not only are his action sequences in ‘Action Jackson’ unique, Ajay has also done a straight-faced humour here which would bring the roof down. No matter when we release Ajay’s fans will be happy,” said Prabhu Dheva.

