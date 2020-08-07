Class of 83 trailer: Bobby Deol makes a grand comeback

Class of 83 marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the digital medium. Class of 83 marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the digital medium.

The trailer of Netflix’s Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, is out. Here, Bobby plays the role of the dean of a police academy. The story is set in the 1980s, when the crime rate in Bombay (now Mumbai) was quite high. Adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police, the film also stars Annup Sonii, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Joy Sengupta, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.

Bobby plays Dean Vijay Singh who decides to put together a secret squad of officers who will have the freedom to conduct encounters of criminals and gangsters without any restrictions. His mission is to kill five members of a crime ring who are extremely dangerous to Bombay.

Watch the trailer of Class of 83 here:

The trailer says the story is “inspired by the true story of the officers of the law.” The voice-over in the trailer says that to sometimes maintain order, one has to sacrifice the law.

Bobby’s character here is also struggling to come to terms with his past, which gives him a brooding backstory.

While we have seen similar stories in Bollywood before, the treatment of this Red Chillies Entertainment film seems slick. From the trailer, it seems like the film is trying to justify police brutality where the officers of the law are also the decision-makers who can execute anyone they believe has committed a crime.

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class of 83 starts streaming on Netflix from August 21.

