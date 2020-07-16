Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83 to release on Netflix

Bobby Deol’s Class of 83 is helmed by Atul Sabharwal. Bobby Deol’s Class of 83 is helmed by Atul Sabharwal.

Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83 has joined the list of films to directly release on a streaming platform. The Atul Sabharwal directorial will premiere on Netflix. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of 83 also stars Annup Sonii, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj and Sameer Paranjape.

Bobby Deol made the announcement through his social media handles. He wrote, “Playing Dean Vijay Singh was an experience like never before #ClassOf83 coming soon on @netflix_in a film by @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent directed by @atulsanalog produced by @gaurikhan @_gauravverma@itsbhupendrajadawat @hiteshbhojraj”

Class of 83 is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book The Class of 83. The story revolves around Bobby Deol’s Kabir, an upright cop who gets a punishment posting as the dean of a police academy. He has to train a group of five students, struggling with the complexities of morals and devotion towards their nation. As Kabir turns their instructor, his ultimate aim is to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and criminals. Whether he succeeds, or does his students turn against him, forms the crux of the plot.

Class of 83 is the third production of Red Chillies Entertainment to release on Netflix after Bard of Blood and Betaal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd