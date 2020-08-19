Bobby Deol: If I look back, the only cop I’ll remember playing is Vijay Singh in Class of 83

Bobby Deol plays Dean Vijay Singh in Class of '83. (Photo: Netflix)

Actor Bobby Deol is returning as a police officer in his digital debut, Class of ’83. He has previously played a cop in films like Kranti and Chor Machaye Shor. “It’s the first time I enjoyed being in the uniform because this character was so real,” Bobby said.

Set in the 1980s, Class of ’83 has been adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police. The film follows cop Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), who gets a punishment posting as the dean of a police academy. There, he trains a secret squad of young police officers to kill members of a crime ring who are apparently dangerous to Bombay.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bobby Deol revealed what makes Dean Vijay Singh different from all the cop roles he’s done before. He also talked about starring in a film based on a book and expectations from a digital release.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How was it playing a police officer this time?

I’ve done quite a few films in my life where I’ve worn a uniform. But this was a different experience. It is the story of not just a cop, but also a normal human being, and what difficulties he goes through in approaching his work, how he has to fight the system. His honesty makes him work so hard that he doesn’t give that much importance to his own family. He dedicates himself completely towards looking after the public, the city and everything. I just loved the character so much.

Q. When a film is based on a book, does it restrict an actor’s performance?

The book was being written along with the film. The film’s scripting happened according to certain parts and moments in the book. So, we did not read it. The script gave us a different point of view – of how a cop’s life is. It’s the journey of a man who just happens to be in the uniform. It shows what every individual goes through in life – the moments of turmoil, frustration, sadness, depression. If I ever look back, the only cop I’ll remember playing is Vijay Singh in Class of ’83, because I really enjoyed it.

Q. Do you think your film will project police in a bad light?

We, as actors, are looking for stories which we as viewers would like to watch because we also want to know what happened in 1983. And here we are getting to portray characters from that period. That is what excited all of us.

Any kind of movie can influence you, if you want to get influenced. But this film is not trying to push people down or bring people up, it’s just trying to show you the realities of life.

Q. Do expectations change when films have a digital release?

It’s my first film on the OTT platform, so we don’t know what the reaction will be, because we all are going to experience it for the first time. But whatever I’ve gathered, I think OTT platforms are a very interesting way of showcasing work. It’s a different viewing option. It gives a different way of looking at movies and enjoying them. So I’m sure people will enjoy Class of ’83 on Netflix. That’s all we can wish for.

