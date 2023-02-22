Class actor Gurfateh Pirazda recalls his struggle in Canada: ‘I worked illegally, cleaned toilets, cleared garbage to survive’

Netflix’s Class actor Gurfateh Pirzada, in a recent interview, has opened up about his struggling period before he became an actor. Pirzada recalled cleaning bathrooms, making pizza, chopping meat in a meat shop and doing other odd jobs to make ends meet when he was in Canada.

Pirzada, who shot to fame with Netflix’s Guilty (2020) with Kiara Advani, has once again wowed his audience with his performance as Neeraj Kumar Valmiki in Netflix’s web-series Class, which is an Indian adaption of Spanish series Elite.

The actor has opened up about how he has had to struggle in his personal and professional life before tasting success. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pirzada has revealed how he’s had to live a difficult life when he went to Canada to get an admission in college. He shared that after school, life “hit” him and he found himself living in a “tiny basement of someone’s home” in Canada along with his mother and sister.

He said, “The minute I got out of school, life hit me. I was like ‘now what?’ I have to go to college. College how? Paise bharne parenge (I have to pay fees). My sister and mom were in Canada. They thought both will work to try to pay the college fees (of my sister). But of course, it’s not so easy. So, she didn’t end up joining the college. I reached there thinking I will do the same thing. My mom and sister were working for 18 hours in odd jobs. They were living in the tiny basement of someone’s home. I was like ‘okay this is life.’”

Pirzada also shared how he had to do several odd jobs “illegally” to pay his college fees and how they finally decided to get back home, in India. “I got myself a job, mind you, this was working illegally, I had no work permit. If we were caught we were gone. I did whatever I got, cleaning in a grocery shop or setting up the shelves, cutting meat in a meat shop, clearing garbage every night, making pizzas, and cleaning bathrooms. I did all these things for about 4-5 months until my visa was about to end. Then we decided to quit our jobs and booked our flight to India,” the actor revealed.

Pirzada, who is now attached to Karan Johar’s talent management company Dharma Cornerstone Agency, also opened up about how he’s lived days in his life where “there was no backup or anything to lose”.

“There was no backup or anything to lose. We were each other’s support. It was incredibly hard to see my mom do everything for her kid’s dream. She was working in a call centre. Because I had to audition I couldn’t take up jobs. I wonder even now how we ended up doing so much.”

Gurfateh Pirzada, who also appeared in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as Sher, will now be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Bedhadak with Shanaya Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.