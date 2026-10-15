CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke asks Bollywood to stand with Imran Khan as he’s asked to leave India

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke asked the Hindi film industry to stand with their own as actor Imran Khan was asked to leave India by October 28 for participating in the Mumbai protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice to the actor after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint against him for participating in the protest. He alleged that Imran is a US citizen and holds an OCI card, as per which, participating in public protests breaches the Act.

In an Instagram story, Dipke urged Bollywood to speak up on the action against Imran Khan. “Bollywood, speak up! If not for anyone else, at least stand up for one of your own!”

In another post, Abhijeet Dipke took to his Instagram account, and wrote, “Imran Khan can avoid being deported from India. All he needs to do is ask Modi, “Aap aam kaise khaate hain?” (How do you eat mangoes). Dipke captioned this post with, “Thank me later Immu.”

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

Dipke, in another tweet, questioned if the US singer Mary Millben can comment on BJP, why can’t Imran speak his mind? “Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP,” read his post.

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Abhijeet Dipke questioned if Mary Millben can speak about BJP, then why can’t Imran? Abhijeet Dipke questioned if Mary Millben can speak about BJP, then why can’t Imran?

On Wednesday, Milliben had claimed on social media that CJP was funded by ‘disruptive forces’ from the US. “Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country. And these select donors have a pattern globally – target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them have been successful but have impacted the development and governance of the country,” the singer wrote on X.

The Mumbai protest, in which Imran Khan participated was an extension of the Delhi protest, held by CJP on October 10. Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson, Tushar Gandhi supported the CJP by organising a protest in August Kranti Maidan. Tushar, too, was detained by the Mumbai Police, along with his daughter, Kasturi Gandhi citing that the permissions to protest were denied.

Also Read: Imran Khan asked to leave India by Oct 28: What happens to his Bollywood comeback film?

Khan, meanwhile, will approach the Bombay High Court against the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. “We are in a process of filing the petition against the FRRO notice,” Imran Khan’s lawyers told Indian Express, adding that it is likely to be registered by Friday or by Monday.