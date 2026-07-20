CJP protest: Shabana Azmi kisses protesters hands, Prakash Raj says, ‘I am with you’

As activist Sonam Wangchuk remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being forcibly removed from the protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday, members of the Cockroach Janta Party, along with supporters and several film personalities, will be marching towards the Parliament on Monday.

The latest celebrities to join the protest are actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj. The actors reached Jantar Mantar on Sunday, a day ahead of the group’s proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, coinciding with the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. Videos of both actors expressing solidarity with the protesters have since surfaced on social media.

Shabana Azmi’s support video goes viral

A video of Shabana Azmi interacting with demonstrators has gone viral. In the clip, she is seen meeting protesters and extending her support to those participating in the agitation. The actor is seen sitting beside a protester who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, holding her hands, kissing them gently, and caressing her face in a gesture of solidarity. Sharing the video, the protester wrote, “Thank you, Shabana ma’am, for your support, solidarity and love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha (@neowsibora)

Shabana also addressed those gathered at the protest site, expressing her support for Sonam Wangchuk and his ongoing hunger strike.

‘I am with you’: Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who had visited the protest earlier as well, returned on Sunday to stand with the demonstrators. Addressing the gathering, he said, “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens.” Later, he shared a selfie video from the venue on social media with the caption, “Youth of our country are #JustAsking.” Though the actor did not make a detailed statement in the video, he showed protesters raising slogans in the background and remarked, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause,” before ending the clip with a smile.

Sonakshi Sinha continues to post in support of CJP protest

Meanwhile, actor Sonakshi Sinha has been extending her support through videos and Instagram Stories. One of her Stories reshared a post by the Cockroach Janta Party that urged people to assemble at 9 am on July 20 to support Sonam Wangchuk. The post also included a map showing the proposed march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament and carried the hashtag #ChaloSansad. Sharing it, Sonakshi wrote, “Shanti. Ekta. Samman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Earlier, after Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, Sonakshi shared a video expressing her concern.

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“What happened with Sonam Sir today wasn’t right. I am glad he is accompanied by his wife. He is still strong and alert. I have been seeing him and the thousands of protesters who have followed a non-violent path to make their point. We are all aware that the youth is the future of our country,” she said. Addressing the protesters, she added, “Hats off to you for how, despite all the setbacks, you have remained non-violent and calm.”

She also appealed to those planning to participate in Monday’s march to maintain peace. “Please keep your voice fearless, but also maintain the decorum that has been followed throughout this protest. Peace. Unity. Respect. Every citizen has the right to question, and when people do so without violence, they deserve to be heard. I stand with the youth, the Constitution, the students and the nation. Let’s all hope for the best. I am with you.”

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On Saturday, Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding educational reforms and greater transparency in examinations following the NEET paper leak controversy, which sparked nationwide outrage after several students died by suicide.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has challenged the court order that upheld the government’s decision to shift Wangchuk to hospital, observing that authorities were within their rights to intervene as he had not admitted himself despite his deteriorating health. According to Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, Angmo will challenge the order before a division bench and seek an urgent hearing on Monday.