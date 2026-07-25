CJP protest: Prakash Raj congratulates ‘cockroaches’, Priyanka Chopra claps for Gen-Z

Actor Prakash Raj has congratulated everyone who played a role in the CJP protests, that led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. One of the most vocal supporters of the students’ protest, the actor took to X to express his joy over the development and the government’s decision to finally address the protesters’ key demand. He had also marched with the students on July 20 in New Delhi.

Sharing a picture of himself alongside Abhijeet Dipke from the protest site, Prakash Raj wrote, “Congratulations, my dear cockroaches… Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single person who stood by the youth. You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees.”

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth . You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees . 💪💪💪 #justasking pic.twitter.com/efMYgbzxlf — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 25, 2026

His post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from supporters. One user commented, “Thank you for being a real hero and fighting on the ground. When the police attacked your vehicle, I thought they were going to beat you, but you didn’t flinch or run away. You stood your ground. Bravo, sir. Congratulations to you too.” Another wrote, “Well done, and thank you for your motivation and support. Salute to you too, dear.”

ALSO READ | ‘Deeply ashamed’ of Adipurush controversy, says Manoj Muntashir: ‘Biggest mistake of my life’

Priyanka Chopra claps for Gen-Z

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the development, applauding Gen Z for driving the movement. Sharing a post by Humans of Bombay that read, “Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after 30 days of nationwide student protest and a gruelling 26-day hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk,” she reacted with clapping hands, a teary-eyed face, a sunglasses emoji, and a red heart. In another Story, she reshared a post by India Cultural Hub that simply read, “This one’s yours, Gen-Z.” She followed it up with a photo of Sonam Wangchuk, without adding any caption.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Story. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma shared a picture of Dharmendra Pradhan on his Instagram Story and captioned it with the lyrics, “Accha chalta hoon… duaaon mein yaad rakhna.” In the comments of the same post, he added, “Sonam, it’s done bro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Comedian Vir Das also praised the student movement, writing, “You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate.”

Actor Vaani Kapoor also expressed her support on Instagram Stories, writing, “For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping… this moment is for you…”

About CJP protest

A wave of celebration swept through Jantar Mantar on July 25 Dharmendra Pradhan, in a detailed statement, announced that he had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister.