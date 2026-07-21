‘Freedom struggle’: Prakash Raj shares CJP protest clip; Honey Singh cancels teaser

A day after Delhi Police unleashed lathi charge and tear gas on the large number of protesting students near the Parliament in New Delhi, several film celebrities have voiced their protest and lent their support to the students protest against leak of NEET papers. While some participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on ground, like veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, and rapper Hanumankind, most celebrities lent their support on social media.

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Monday had announced that he’d be dropping the teaser of his new song “Moonlight” online at 11 am on Tuesday. However, when no development took place on Tuesday morning, Singh took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Youth of India is immortal.” “Due to the sentiments of our country and youth of India, I’m postponing the teaser of my new song Moonlight for a few days. Bholenath, shakti do inn bachchon ko (May Lord Shiva give power to these kids). Jai Hind,” he wrote on another Instagram Story.

Preity Zinta

Actor Preity Zinta took to her social media on Tuesday and wrote, “I hope our government starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies, so his health does not deteriorate any further. Please end your fast, Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth.”

Environmentalist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks now, continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts, with doctors saying that his vital parameters remain stable.

“My heartfelt and unwavering support to every student, and to Sonam in this fight to uplift and upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind,” added Preity. She’ll be next seen opposite Sunny Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s period thriller Batwara 1947, which is slated to release in cinemas on August 14, on the eve of Independence Day.

Imran Khan and Pa Ranjith lend support to protesting students. Imran Khan and Pa Ranjith lend support to protesting students.

Imran Khan

Actor Imran Khan, who has also lent support to the protesting students before the historic Parliament march on Monday, took to his Instagram handle to share the pain of watching what transpired that day in Delhi. “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protesters… how could I make sense of this?,” he wrote.

“These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment. Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect?,” added Imran.

Story continues below this ad

He also had a response to the naysayers of the student protests, who have been demanding them to be more “organized”. Dubbing them as “bootlickers”, Imran argued why they refuse to apply “such lofty standards of accountability” to established authority. “If we don’t listen to those who have the most at stake today, we forfeit all our tomorrows. There is no choice here but one: solidarity with the students,” he concluded.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who was part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20, shared a clip and wrote on X, “Youth of my country are fighting for their future . a movement like freedom struggle is brewing again . i will continue to empower this churning.. i will continue to hold their hands.. give them my strength and stand by them for their future. 💪💪 #justasking.”

Pa Ranjith

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, best known for Tamil films like Kaala (2018) and Sarpatta Parambarai (2021), also took to his X handle on Tuesday and wrote, “What began as a demand for accountability has become the collective anger and agitation of a generation that refuses to accept a government which continues to gamble with the futures of millions of young people.”

“From the streets of Delhi to protests across different states, from artists like @Arivubeing raising their voice against NEET leading up to meeting the @CMOTamilnadu, all students, parents, workers and citizens demanding justice across the country, making it a people’s movement,” he added, referring to the arrest of singer Arivu after he protested near Secretariat in Chennai.

Story continues below this ad

“It reflects a shared angst and demand for accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Union Government for the repeated failures of our public education system. The brutal use of violence to crackdown on peaceful protesters only exposes the government’s unwillingness to answer legitimate democratic questions. Repression cannot become a substitute for accountability,” wrote Ranjith.

“It is equally heartening to witness young people across the Indian diaspora standing in solidarity and raising their voices globally. This struggle belongs to every young person whose future is being placed at stake,” shared Ranjith, adding, “This is the time for us as artists, activists, students, trade unions, people’s movements and every citizen who believes in democracy to stand in unequivocal solidarity with the protests unfolding across the country. I urge we raise our voices demanding accountability, justice and a public education system that serves its people not one that repeatedly fails them.”

Also Read: Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj sit in truck with CJP protesters; Kangana, Hema Malini back govt

A large number of protesters assembled at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march towards Parliament, coinciding with the commencement of the Monsoon session, in order to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent leaking of the papers of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). However, Delhi Police cordoned off the area, and imposed lathi charge and tear gas bombs on the protestors, many of them were young students, inviting the ire of people from around the country.