CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke apologises to Diljit Dosanjh as singer slams him for mocking Satluj

Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke has publicly apologised to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for mocking him for not speaking up during student protests in Delhi after NEET paper leak. His apology came after Diljit Dosanjh addressed the issue at his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi in Delhi on Friday evening. Without naming Dipke or CJP, Dosanjh said that no one should be teaching Punjabis to fight and called out how his film Satluj was mocked on stage. In his apology on Instagram, Dipke asked Dosanjh to forgive him as he is like his ‘younger brother’.

During the performance, Diljit addressed the criticism he faced after responding to a fan’s question about the NEET paper leak protests with, “I am just an artist.” His response had drawn criticism, including from Abhijit Dipke, who accused the singer of hypocrisy for not supporting student protests despite starring in politically charged films such as Satluj.

Without naming the political party, Diljit told the crowd, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don’t teach Punjabis how to fight.” He continued, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s film — we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it’s okay. But I love all of you.”

His remarks have now prompted a response from Dipke.

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Abhijit Dipke says ‘chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao’

Taking to Instagram, Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I have always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.”

He added, “If anything, I have always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I have always had immense respect for the person you are.”

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Dipke went on to praise Diljit’s courage, authenticity and the way he has taken India to the global stage while staying true to his roots.

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“I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I have always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you,” he wrote.

He concluded with a conciliatory message: “Baaki paaji, Chhota bhai samjh ke mitti pao. And at last I would just like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyar goriye.'”

What is Abhijeet Dipke-Diljit Dosanjh controversy about?

The disagreement dates back to June, when Dosanjh distanced himself from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

During an Instagram Live session, the singer was asked whether he would join the protests. He responded, “Keep me away from all this. Bro, I’m an artist. I’m no politician, I don’t know what you think I am.”

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He then quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib: “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara.”

He added, “Look, everything in this world can never be right. So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don’t know anything.”

His response did not go down well with many, who compared it with his stance during the 2020 farmers’ agitation, when he publicly supported farmers protesting against the now-repealed farm laws.

Meanwhile, Satluj, a film about human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was briefly released on ZEE5 before being taken down. The film, which took nearly three years to release as the Central Board of Film Certification allegedly refused to certify it, tells the story of Khalra, who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The government removed the film from OTT within two days, citing security issues to the country and how it can be used by hostile elements.