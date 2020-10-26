Polish city names square after Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B calls it a blessing

Amitabh Bachchan shared on Instagram a picture of Wroclaw square signboard with the name of Harivansh Rai Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog and Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is ecstatic as the city of Wroclaw in Poland has named a square after his late father and celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Bachchan took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, writing that it was not only a huge moment of pride for his family but also for India.

“The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father… there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family , for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India… JAI HIND,” the 78-year-old star posted alongside a picture of a signboard of the square named after Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bollywood colleagues congratulated the Gulabo Sitabo star. While Ranveer Singh posted a series of hearts, Bachchan’s Yudh co-star Aahana Kumra wrote, “How wonderful, sir!! Wonderful news! Happy Dusshera indeed!”

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, best known for his poem “Madhushala”, received the Padma Bhushan in 1976 for his contribution to Hindi literature. He passed away in 2003.

