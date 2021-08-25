CISF says officer who stopped Salman Khan ‘suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism’, not punished

The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer who asked Salman Khan to follow security protocol at Mumbai airport has not been penalised, contrary to reports. In fact, the CISF has tweeted that the officer was ‘suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism’.

On August 20, a video showed Salman Khan arriving at the airport to travel to Russia, where he is currently shooting for Tiger 3. As Salman headed towards the airport terminal, the CISF officer in question stopped him and asked for him to first get clearance from the security checkpoint. He also told the photographers to stay back. While fans lauded his professionalism, there were reports in certain publications that claimed that his phone had been confiscated to prevent him from talking to the media.

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Responding to one such report, the CISF tweeted, “The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is now busy in Russia with Tiger 3, which is the third installment of the popular franchise, starring Katrina Kaif. Photos of the duo from the sets have surfaced online, and fans are left intrigued by Salman’s bearded disguise in one such picture. The team has lengthy international shooting schedules planned, including Austria and Turkey.

The first film in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Now, the third film in the franchise is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman is expected to return to India by October to shoot for Colors TV show Bigg Boss 15. The show’s first promo, featuring him and veteran star Rekha, released on Saturday.