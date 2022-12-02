scorecardresearch
Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s punchy comedy hides a Deepika Padukone surprise

Cirkus trailer: Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh's film is a potpourri of formula jokes, a fantastic ensemble cast and some punchy one-liners. Watch out for Deepika Padukone's zingy surprise.

Cirkus trailer 1200Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty dropped the trailer of their Christmas release, Cirkus.

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez is here and it is raring to tickle your funny bone. Cirkus is a signature Rohit Shetty directorial, which one can totally — and senselessly — enjoy watching in theatres along with friends and family.

The trailer shows Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other’s existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this comedy caper. One would expect Ranveer Singh to hold the entire show on his shoulders, but the film’s lead actor is part of an ensemble cast where everyone gets enough to chew on.

Watch Cirkus trailer

In the trailer, we see Ranveer’s character, “Electric Man”, who is part of a circus. He has some sort of superpower that allows him to harness electricity and perform special acts in the circus. Johny Lever seems to be in great form as delivers some punchy one-liners. Sanjay Mishra too makes the trailer enjoyable to watch with his deadpan humour.

Like any other Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus offers a complete package of humour, action, dance and music to the audience. Deepika Padukone makes a surprise appearance as she appears in a song with Ranveer. The couple seems to have had a lot of fun with the high energy choreography and showing off their hook steps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

While the comedy works in Cirkus trailer, what doesn’t work is its overly bright background, the women hardly having any screen time or impactful lines and some dull moments in the otherwise laugh out liud trailer.

Other actors who often add colour to a Rohit Shetty film — Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee — also make their presence felt as they drop quotable quotes.

Cirkus will release in cinemas over the Christmas weekend, on December 23.

