Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s comedy of errors set in the 60s, meet its rollicking cast

The world has changed dramatically since the 60s. The internet and everything that it brings along, for one. So, when Rohit Shetty decided to set his upcoming movie, Cirkus, in the 60s, how social media has changed the world ever since is played for laughs. And that’s just the Cirkus teaser, introducing its cast and revealing its release date, in true Shetty style. So we meet Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma — both in double roles, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Other actors who often add colour to a Rohit Shetty film — Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee — also make their presence felt as they drop quotable quotes. They also reveal that the film is a Christmas release.

See Cirkus teaser here:

Ranveer shared on Instagram, “Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December!,” along with a list of quirky emojis. The film is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar film Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.

See more posters of Cirkus:

After Cirkus, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi also feature in the film.