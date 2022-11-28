scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s comedy of errors set in the 60s, meet its rollicking cast

Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh in a double role, Rohit Shetty's dependable cast of actors and a comedy of errors set in the 'simple' 60s.

Ranveer Cirkus film teaserCirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma -- both will be seen in double roles.

The world has changed dramatically since the 60s. The internet and everything that it brings along, for one. So, when Rohit Shetty decided to set his upcoming movie, Cirkus, in the 60s, how social media has changed the world ever since is played for laughs. And that’s just the Cirkus teaser, introducing its cast and revealing its release date, in true Shetty style. So we meet Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma — both in double roles, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Other actors who often add colour to a Rohit Shetty film — Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee — also make their presence felt as they drop quotable quotes. They also reveal that the film is a Christmas release.

Also read |Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty unveil cars, colourful costumes, and cartoonish characters

See Cirkus teaser here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer shared on Instagram, “Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December!,” along with a list of quirky emojis. The film is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar film Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.

See more posters of Cirkus:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

After Cirkus, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi also feature in the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:25:30 am
Next Story

Croma Cyber Monday sale: Top tech deals

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close