Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty unveil cars, colourful costumes, and cartoonish characters

The Cirkus trailer will be released next week, and the Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty film will arrive in theatres on December 23.

cirkus teaserRanveer Singh and Pooja Hegde will star in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Ahead of the trailer drop next week, director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh unveiled a motion poster for their upcoming film Cirkus. A slapstick comedy in the vein of Shetty’s Golmaal films, Cirkus will be released on December 23, and wrapped production as recently as last week.

The motion poster is basically a collection of several individual posters for the film, featuring Ranveer in his double role as well as his co-stars, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee and others. Several actors appear in different get-ups. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, which has previously been adapted into Bollywood films such as Angoor and Do Dooni Chaar. Ranveer will play dual roles in the film.

“Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!” Ranveer wrote in his Instagram post. Fans expressed their excitement for the film in the comments section. “Looking at the family only it seems a blockbuster,” one person wrote. “What a cast,” another person commented.

 

Shetty is best known for the hit Golmaal series, and more recently, his shared universe of cop movies, which comprises the two Singham films, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The universe will further expand on streaming, with the upcoming Prime Video series Indian Police Force. His brand has become so well known that he has been given the most prominent credit on the poster.

Ranveer was last seen in the critical and commercial underperformer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and before that in the sports drama 83. His biggest solo hit remains Simmba, which made over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:07:25 pm
