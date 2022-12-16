scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Cirkus song Sun Zara: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde look lovely in this sweet, simple melody

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is inspired by William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

cirkus songCirkus will hit the theaters on December 23.

“Sun Zara”, the second song from Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Cirkus, was released on Friday. Picturised on Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, the number has a retro vibe to it. Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the track is composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad and written by Kumaar.

“Sun Zara” is a sweet and simple melody with nothing extraordinary about it. The over three-minute-long video of the song has Ranveer romancing Pooja and Jacqueline. We know that Ranveer plays a double role in the movie. He is seen wearing oversized pants and a jacket in the song to match its retro setting. Ranveer also seems to be trying to mimic the signature dance steps of some yesteryear superstars.

Also see |Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote Cirkus on Indian Idol 13 with Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, See pictures

Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in a yellow saree, just that Rohit Shetty needs to find new locations to shoot his songs. Ranveer and Pooja’s portion in “Sun Zara” seems to be shot at the same location as Golmaal Again’s song “Maine Tujhko Dekha”.

Earlier, the makers had released the song “Current Laga” from the movie which featured Ranveer Singh along with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
Also read |Cirkus trailer: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s punchy comedy hides a Deepika Padukone surprise

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 23, 2022. It also stars Johny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 07:25:04 pm
Next Story

Indian women look to stay alive in T20 series against Australia

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close