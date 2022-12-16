Cirkus song Sun Zara: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde look lovely in this sweet, simple melody

“Sun Zara”, the second song from Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Cirkus, was released on Friday. Picturised on Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, the number has a retro vibe to it. Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the track is composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad and written by Kumaar.

“Sun Zara” is a sweet and simple melody with nothing extraordinary about it. The over three-minute-long video of the song has Ranveer romancing Pooja and Jacqueline. We know that Ranveer plays a double role in the movie. He is seen wearing oversized pants and a jacket in the song to match its retro setting. Ranveer also seems to be trying to mimic the signature dance steps of some yesteryear superstars.

Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in a yellow saree, just that Rohit Shetty needs to find new locations to shoot his songs. Ranveer and Pooja’s portion in “Sun Zara” seems to be shot at the same location as Golmaal Again’s song “Maine Tujhko Dekha”.

Earlier, the makers had released the song “Current Laga” from the movie which featured Ranveer Singh along with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 23, 2022. It also stars Johny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav.