scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Cirkus song Aashiqui: This Badshah track is heavily reminiscent of rapper’s Jugnu, watch

Starring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, Cirkus will release in cinemas on December 23.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in a still from the song.

The makers of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Cirkus have released another song from the feature called Aashiqui. The peppy number features nearly all of the cast of the family entertainer grooving to the Badshah track.

Aashiqui seems heavily borrowed from the rapper-musician’s single Jugnu. The track has been crooned by Badshah and Amrita Singh, with composition and lyrics by Badshah. More of a groovy club number than anything else, Aashiqui’s biggest letdown is not that it has borrowed elements from his other hit number, but that it has lazy lyrics.

Also Read |Salman Khan says no one can follow Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense: ‘One cannot be diplomatic or lie, he’s fantastic’

However, it seems to be winning hearts of listeners already with its retro vibe. One user commented, “The singing, the choreography, the moves, their chemistry and what else do I say about this song!! This song is just awesome!!” Another wrote, “This song is a BOP !! I Can’t Stop Listening.” Another person got rather philosophical while commenting about the tune and wrote, “When I’m sad, I need this song to accompany me the most, I always tell myself that life has no end, no matter how difficult it is, no matter how difficult the road is, you must live for yourself.”

Watch Cirkus song Aashiqui

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Cirkus is the third collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and star Ranveer Singh. They have previously collaborated on the hit Simmba and Sooryavanshi, where Singh had a cameo along with Ajay Devgn. Cirkus is written by Farhad Samji and has been bankrolled by Shetty and Bhushan Kumar. Besides Ranveer, Pooja and Jacqueline, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari and Sanjay Mishra among others in pivotal roles.

Cirkus will release in cinemas on December 23.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:56:06 pm
Next Story

Namrata Shirodkar says Mahesh Babu wanted a ‘non-working wife’, reveals the condition she put before marrying him

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close