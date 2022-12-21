Cirkus song Aashiqui: This Badshah track is heavily reminiscent of rapper’s Jugnu, watch

The makers of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Cirkus have released another song from the feature called Aashiqui. The peppy number features nearly all of the cast of the family entertainer grooving to the Badshah track.

Aashiqui seems heavily borrowed from the rapper-musician’s single Jugnu. The track has been crooned by Badshah and Amrita Singh, with composition and lyrics by Badshah. More of a groovy club number than anything else, Aashiqui’s biggest letdown is not that it has borrowed elements from his other hit number, but that it has lazy lyrics.

However, it seems to be winning hearts of listeners already with its retro vibe. One user commented, “The singing, the choreography, the moves, their chemistry and what else do I say about this song!! This song is just awesome!!” Another wrote, “This song is a BOP !! I Can’t Stop Listening.” Another person got rather philosophical while commenting about the tune and wrote, “When I’m sad, I need this song to accompany me the most, I always tell myself that life has no end, no matter how difficult it is, no matter how difficult the road is, you must live for yourself.”

Watch Cirkus song Aashiqui

Cirkus is the third collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and star Ranveer Singh. They have previously collaborated on the hit Simmba and Sooryavanshi, where Singh had a cameo along with Ajay Devgn. Cirkus is written by Farhad Samji and has been bankrolled by Shetty and Bhushan Kumar. Besides Ranveer, Pooja and Jacqueline, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari and Sanjay Mishra among others in pivotal roles.

Cirkus will release in cinemas on December 23.