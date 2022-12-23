scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Cirkus movie review: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty film is surprisingly blah

Cirkus movie review: Revving up the livewire Ranveer Singh up with ‘bijli ke jhatke’ is so extra that it should have induced non-stop, over-the-top hilarity, Shetty ishtyle. But the gags don’t land; neither does, for the most part, the lead star.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5
Cirkus movie reviewCirkus movie review: In a Rohit Shetty movie, everybody gets slapped. So this bunch, which includes a trio of thieves, moustachioed hoteliers, elderly aunts, jewellery shop owners, and sundry other folk trade slaps whenever they get a chance.

Cirkus is fashioned as a comedy of errors, where we are able to spot each familiar element Rohit Shetty keeps inserting in his comedies, from his multiple editions of Golmaal onwards.

Two sets of orphaned identical twins, a doctor (Murli Sharma) who plays god and switches one for another, in his determination to prove that ‘parvarish’ (upbringing) is more impactful than ‘parivaar’ (bloodlines): it is just the kind of outlandish premise that Shetty runs with, throwing out characters who speak loudly, background music which blares, and situations that are as slapstick as can be.

So you gear yourself up for the usual garish, all-colours-of-the-rainbow Shetty tamasha, especially because you think Ranveer Singh is at hand to rescue it from its slushy parts. But for a film which gives us two Ranveers for the price of one, especially when one has been granted the superpower of controlling electricity, Cirkus is surprisingly blah. Revving up the livewire Ranveer up with ‘bijli ke jhatke’ is so extra that it should have induced non-stop, over-the-top hilarity, Shetty ishtyle. But the gags don’t land; neither does, for the most part, the lead star.

Also Read |Cirkus box office: Ranveer Singh film gets low advance booking as Avatar 2 rules, trade banks on Rohit Shetty to spring a surprise

Roy and Joy (Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles), one set each, are raised in Bangalore and Ooty respectively. One Roy and Joy take over the running of a circus after their father dies; the other pair floats around, waiting for their cue to join the gang. The Roy, who is the star attraction at his circus, has a wife (Pooja Hegde); the other has a girl-friend (Jacqueline Fernandez): the latter has a loudmouth father (Sanjay Mishra), who keeps setting himself up to be slapped.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...

But he’s not the only one. In a Rohit Shetty movie, everybody gets slapped. So this bunch, which includes a trio of thieves, moustachioed hoteliers, elderly aunts, jewellery shop owners, and sundry other folk trade slaps whenever they get a chance. Which happens a lot. I did hear a ripple of laughter in the theatre when a slap rings out, because for some strange reason, being slapped is deemed to be funny.

Watch the Cirkus trailer here

In the second half, Johnny Lever shows up in primary coloured velvet suits. Vrajesh Hirjee is a monkey-capped taxi-driver with slitted-eyes. An item number in which Ranveer rocks it with Deepika Padukone makes you wish for more from whence that came. But no, it’s back to slap-slap-slap. Then, of course, it’s time for that finale with everyone crowded in the same frame, where the ‘bichhade huey bhai’ are face to face, of course, and the ladies, who literally have nothing to do, swoon in shock. And the film gets a chance to deliver a line about we-are-all-one, regardless of ‘dharm-and-jaati’, making up for a snide Mughal emperor crack right in the beginning.

But it isn’t enough.

Cirkus movie cast: Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Murli Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sidhhartha Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, Sulabha Arya
Cirkus movie director: Rohit Shetty
Cirkus movie rating: 1.5 stars

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:55:48 pm
Next Story

What can you do this Xmas weekend in Chandigarh

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close