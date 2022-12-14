scorecardresearch
Cirkus is for audience who loved Golmaal films, says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty said he is confident that his latest release Cirkus will be loved by the viewers.

Rohit ShettyRohit Shetty will next helm Singham Again with Deepika Padukone. (Photo: itsrohitshetty/Instagram)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he makes films to entertain the audience and his upcoming directorial Cirkus is a step in the same direction. Shetty, known for action comedies like the Golmaal franchise and All The Best: Fun Begins and action dramas such as the Singham series, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by the viewers.

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors. It is slated to hit the screens on December 23.

“Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It’s that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I’m sure they’re going to love it because I’ve watched the film,” the 48-year-old director told reporters on Tuesday evening.

“When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility,” he added.

Shetty was speaking at the unveiling of the December issue of the Society Achievers Magazine.

The filmmaker, who features on the cover of the latest edition, said he was honoured to collaborate with the publication.

“When I saw this, I felt quite nostalgic because we grew up with Stardust and Society Achievers magazines. I never thought that one day I’ll be featured on it. The entire film industry also looks forward to these magazines. So, it’s a huge honour,” he said.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 03:22:23 pm
