Cirkus box office collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-starrer battered by James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water, mints around Rs 25 crore

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s latest outing, Cirkus, is turning out to be a big box office disaster. The family entertainer minted a dismal Rs 2.25 crore on day five of its release, taking its total to a little over Rs 25 crore.

Film distributor Abhimanyu Bansal tweeted the latest box office figures of Cirkus. His post read, “On Day5 #RanveerSingh #RohitShetty s #Cirkus collected ₹2.25Cr. NBOC.”

Cirkus had collected around Rs 20 crore in the opening weekend, a figure lower than most of Rohit Shetty’s blockbusters. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s visually dazzling Avatar: The Way of Water, continues to benefit from the festive season and Cirkus’ poor footfalls.

Everybody had their hopes pinned on Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to deliver a hit, since their previous collaboration Simmba was a blockbuster. However, that has come to naught. In fact, the statistics are ever sadder for Ranveer, who is now looking at his third flop within a gap of less than two years. His previous outings on celluloid — 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar — had also failed to connect with the audience.

Ranveer Singh is now looking forward to the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will reunite him with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The movie also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal parts.