Cirkus box office collection Day 1: Rohit Shetty gets worst opening in 10 years as Avatar 2 outshines Ranveer Singh comedy

Rohit Shetty’s comedy caper Cirkus was being touted as the last big film of a year that hasn’t been too kind to Bollywood. Trade experts were expecting the film to end a mostly disappointing year on a positive note. But it seems like Shetty’s magic wand has not worked this time around. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, has failed to get a solid opening at the ticket counters.

Cirkus opened with low occupancy in the morning and afternoon shows, and couldn’t attract the audience in the evening. It earned in the range of Rs 6.35 to Rs 7.35 crore on its opening day, reported Bollywood Hungama. The figure is almost half of what it was expected to earn. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh was of the view that Shetty always ‘surprises’ the audience and one must not ‘underestimate’ his power of pulling crowds to theatres.

Cirkus has delivered Rohit Shetty’s worst opening in a decade. His last release, Sooryavanshi, which came out in the theaters amid the pandemic, also made a double-digit opening (Rs 26.29 cr.). The 2018 release Simmba did a business of Rs 20.72 cr on day one. Golmaal Again also got a phenomenal opening (Rs 30.14 cr) and so did Dilwale (Rs 21 cr), Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 cr), and Chennai Express (Rs 33.12 cr.).

Cirkus, which hasn’t got good reviews from critics, has also suffered at the ticket counters because of strong competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The film, which is in its second week now, did better business on its second Friday than Cirkus. It earned in the range of Rs 11.50-Rs 13.50 crore.

Now, the only hope for Cirkus is the audience swamping the theaters during the festive period of Christmas and New Year. If isn’t able to do that, it will mark the third flop in a row for Ranveer Singh.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta found the movie to be “surprisingly blah”. In her 1.5 star-rated review, she mentioned, “Revving up the livewire Ranveer Singh up with ‘bijli ke jhatke’ is so extra that it should have induced non-stop, over-the-top hilarity, Shetty ishtyle. But the gags don’t land; neither does, for the most part, the lead star.”