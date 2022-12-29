scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Cirkus box office collection Day 6: Rohit Shetty film washed out by James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water, mints only Rs 27.5 cr

Cirkus box office collection Day 6: While Cirkus continues to dip, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is eyeing to make Rs 250 crore before the year ends.

Cirkus- Rohit Shetty- Ranveer SInghRanveer Singh's Cirkus has emerged as a flop. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)
One never expected the cracker combination of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus to fail so miserably at the box office. The big-budgeted comedy caper that is billed as a family entertainer with an ensemble cast including Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde among others has not been able to mint money even as the film has been in theatres for almost a week now.

According to trade expert Abhimanyu Bansal, on the sixth day Cirkus earned dismal Rs 2.25 crore, taking the total earnings to Rs 27.5 crore. Cirkus’ box office collection is staggeringly low for any Rohit Shetty directorial.

Cirkus’ poor performance at the box office is the first flop experience for film director Rohit Shetty, whereas it is Ranveer Singh’s second box office failure of the year after Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water is continuing to benefit from the festive season and holiday week and Cirkus’ poor footfall. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is still running in cinemas and according to trade expert Joginder Tejuja, the Abhishek Pathak directorial will comfortably earn over Rs 235 crore before the year ends.

Cirkus released in theatres on December 23, and everybody had their hopes pinned on Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty to deliver a hit, since their previous collaboration Simmba was a blockbuster, however this film has now turned out to be Ranveer’s third consecutive flop in two years.

