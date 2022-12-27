Cirkus box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s film continues to see dip, called a ‘disaster’

The Monday curse had a bad effect on Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. After earning a little over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend, the film collected approximately Rs 2.50 crore on Monday, taking the total to about Rs 23 crore.

Jaipur based film distributor Raj Bansal took to Twitter and wrote about Cirkus’ box office performance. Calling the film a ‘disaster’, he wrote, “On Monday Day4 #RohitShetty #RanveerSingh s #Cirkus collects Appox.,x ₹2.5Cr. Disaster.”

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Avatar: The Way of Water has benefited from Cirkus’ poor footfall. “If that was not enough, with shows of Cirkus being dropped in certain locations, the previously released Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has also seen a revival of sorts at the box office,” a part of the report read.

Rohit Shetty, known for his blockbusters, had high hopes of delivering a family entertainer with Cirkus. All eyes were also on Ranveer Singh, given his two last outings — 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar had failed at the box office. With Cirkus not finding takers even during Christmas break, trade experts believe that the collection figures will not improve in the coming days.

The film, loosely adapted by William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma and Anil Charanjeett, among others.