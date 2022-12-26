Cirkus box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty fail to pull audiences to theatres, film earns a dismal Rs 20.05 crore

All eyes were on Ranveer Singh-headlined Cirkus to rejuvenate the magic of cinema among movie lovers. However, the Rohit Shetty directorial failed to create magic as the film did not find many takers. After earning Rs 6.25 crore and Rs. 6.40 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the film managed to rake in only Rs 7.40 crore on day 3.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Cirkus saw a marginal growth of about 15 per cent on Sunday. Given it was Christmas, the expectations around the film were quite high. Also, the industry was hoping the collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh would help theatres to once again celebrate with housefull counters.

The report further stated that while Rohit Shetty’s films are always received well by audiences in Mumbai and Gujarat, Cirkus hasn’t been able to show any respectable growth in these regions too on the Christmas holiday.

In its second weekend, Avatar: The Way Of Water continued to sell tickets. Bollywood Hungama mentioned that the shows of Avatar: The Way Of Water are likely to be increased from Monday, while Cirkus could see a curtailment.

Not just at the box office but Cirkus did not impress critics too. Shubhra Gupta, in her review for The Indian Express, called the film ‘blah’ as she wrote, “So you gear yourself up for the usual garish, all-colours-of-the-rainbow Shetty tamasha, especially because you think Ranveer Singh is at hand to rescue it from its slushy parts. But for a film which gives us two Ranveers for the price of one, especially when one has been granted the superpower of controlling electricity, Cirkus is surprisingly blah. Revving up the livewire Ranveer up with ‘bijli ke jhatke’ is so extra that it should have induced non-stop, over-the-top hilarity, Shetty ishtyle. But the gags don’t land; neither does, for the most part, the lead star.”

Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.