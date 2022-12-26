scorecardresearch
Cirkus box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty fail to pull audiences to theatres, film earns a dismal Rs 20.05 crore

Cirkus box office collection day 3: Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in the lead role failed to impress critics and masses. Reports suggest the film's shows would now get reduced.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in a still from the song.

All eyes were on Ranveer Singh-headlined Cirkus to rejuvenate the magic of cinema among movie lovers. However, the Rohit Shetty directorial failed to create magic as the film did not find many takers. After earning Rs 6.25 crore and Rs. 6.40 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the film managed to rake in only Rs 7.40 crore on day 3.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Cirkus saw a marginal growth of about 15 per cent on Sunday. Given it was Christmas, the expectations around the film were quite high. Also, the industry was hoping the collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh would help theatres to once again celebrate with housefull counters.

The report further stated that while Rohit Shetty’s films are always received well by audiences in Mumbai and Gujarat, Cirkus hasn’t been able to show any respectable growth in these regions too on the Christmas holiday.

Read |Cirkus movie review: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty film is surprisingly blah

In its second weekend, Avatar: The Way Of Water continued to sell tickets. Bollywood Hungama mentioned that the shows of Avatar: The Way Of Water are likely to be increased from Monday, while Cirkus could see a curtailment.

Also Read |Rohit Shetty gets worst opening in 10 years as Avatar 2 outshines Ranveer Singh comedy

Not just at the box office but Cirkus did not impress critics too. Shubhra Gupta, in her review for The Indian Express, called the film ‘blah’ as she wrote, “So you gear yourself up for the usual garish, all-colours-of-the-rainbow Shetty tamasha, especially because you think Ranveer Singh is at hand to rescue it from its slushy parts. But for a film which gives us two Ranveers for the price of one, especially when one has been granted the superpower of controlling electricity, Cirkus is surprisingly blah. Revving up the livewire Ranveer up with ‘bijli ke jhatke’ is so extra that it should have induced non-stop, over-the-top hilarity, Shetty ishtyle. But the gags don’t land; neither does, for the most part, the lead star.”

Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 09:07:07 am
