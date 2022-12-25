scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Cirkus box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s film sees poor growth, mints around Rs 14 crore

Cirkus box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's film failed to connect with the audience, leading to low footfalls in theatres.

cirkus box office collectionCirkus hit theaters on December 23. (Photo: Varun Sharma/Instagram)

Rohit Shetty’s mega release Cirkus is having a tough time at the box office. Despite Ranveer Singh playing a double role and the Christmas holiday in favour, the film failed to connect with the audience. After minting Rs 6.50 crore on day 1, the film is said to have collected somewhere around Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. As per the early estimates, the 10 per cent marginal growth will bring the total to Rs 13.25 crore.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, national multiplex chains have shown nominal growth on the second day until the evening shows. It added that the mass areas have already started to show a drop in collections. “The film is rejected by the audience as that’s what the trend indicates and it won’t be surprising if it fails to even get the benefit of the Christmas holiday on Sunday,” the report stated.

Also Read |Cirkus movie review: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty film is surprisingly blah

Cirkus has delivered Rohit Shetty’s worst opening in a decade. His last release, Sooryavanshi, which came out in the theaters amid the pandemic, also made a double-digit opening (Rs 26.29 cr.). The 2018 release Simmba did a business of Rs 20.72 cr on day one. Golmaal Again also got a phenomenal opening (Rs 30.14 cr) and so did Dilwale (Rs 21 cr), Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 cr), and Chennai Express (Rs 33.12 cr).

Also Read |5 Best Hindi films of 2022

Given the successful combination of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh returning after Simmba, expectations were high from Cirkus. Its low collection, however, has come as a disappointment for the whole industry. The film was released across the country on Friday, on over 3200 screens with around 10,000 shows. According to Pinkvilla, the movie sold 32,000 advance tickets nationwide. Cirkus was an important release for Ranveer, especially after the failure of the films 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 10:40:08 am
Next Story

In Memoriam: From BlackBerry to iPod, the tech we lost in 2022

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close