Cirkus box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s film sees poor growth, mints around Rs 14 crore

Rohit Shetty’s mega release Cirkus is having a tough time at the box office. Despite Ranveer Singh playing a double role and the Christmas holiday in favour, the film failed to connect with the audience. After minting Rs 6.50 crore on day 1, the film is said to have collected somewhere around Rs 6.50-Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. As per the early estimates, the 10 per cent marginal growth will bring the total to Rs 13.25 crore.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, national multiplex chains have shown nominal growth on the second day until the evening shows. It added that the mass areas have already started to show a drop in collections. “The film is rejected by the audience as that’s what the trend indicates and it won’t be surprising if it fails to even get the benefit of the Christmas holiday on Sunday,” the report stated.

Cirkus has delivered Rohit Shetty’s worst opening in a decade. His last release, Sooryavanshi, which came out in the theaters amid the pandemic, also made a double-digit opening (Rs 26.29 cr.). The 2018 release Simmba did a business of Rs 20.72 cr on day one. Golmaal Again also got a phenomenal opening (Rs 30.14 cr) and so did Dilwale (Rs 21 cr), Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 cr), and Chennai Express (Rs 33.12 cr).

Given the successful combination of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh returning after Simmba, expectations were high from Cirkus. Its low collection, however, has come as a disappointment for the whole industry. The film was released across the country on Friday, on over 3200 screens with around 10,000 shows. According to Pinkvilla, the movie sold 32,000 advance tickets nationwide. Cirkus was an important release for Ranveer, especially after the failure of the films 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.