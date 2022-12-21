Cirkus box office: Ranveer Singh film gets low advance booking as Avatar 2 rules, trade banks on Rohit Shetty to spring a surprise 

Will Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy-drama Cirkus get a decent footfall in the theaters when James Cameron’s sci-fi thriller Avatar: The Way of Water is minting huge sums of money already?

This is the big question in the mind of most cinephiles as Cirkus prepares for its release this Friday. But, trade experts are confident that both films can co-exist, given the content of Cirkus is good enough to hold the interest of moviegoers. They are also hopeful of a good Christmas weekend for the theatre owners and film distributors of the country after a dreadful 2022 in terms of box office collection. At the bare minimum, Cirkus should secure a double-digit opening to ensure a good run since there is no major release in the coming two weeks.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes the good thing is that Avatar 2 and Cirkus belong to different genres. In the opinion of film producer and trade expert, Girish Johar, Cirkus will pull people to the cinema halls because “it is a commercial entertainer and a family film. The Hindi-going audience hasn’t seen a light family entertainer for a while now.” He pegged the film’s opening day collection in the range of Rs 12-15 crore.

Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy Of Errors. It features Ranveer as an ‘Electric Man’ who gets transported into the 60s after a trick goes wrong at the circus and meets his doppelganger in that era.

Watch the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s film Cirkus here:

The fact that Avatar 2 is currently the top priority of movie buffs cannot be ignored. After opening with a humongous figure of Rs 41 crore, the film has stayed afloat even on weekdays. On Monday, it earned Rs 18 crore and on Tuesday, it did a business of somewhere around Rs 14-16 cr. The film’s total collection in five days is somewhere around Rs 160-162 crore.

In such a scenario, it becomes important that the content of Cirkus is at par with the expectations of the audience, suggested Johar. He opined, “Mediocracy is not accepted by the audience anymore. If the film’s good, it will run for weeks, but if it’s bad it will have a difficult first weekend itself.” Taran Adarsh agreed that “everything depends on the content.” However, he is also of the view that one must not “underestimate” Rohit Shetty.

Quoting the example of Shetty’s last theatrical release, Sooryavanshi (2021), Taran said, “There were hardly any advance bookings for Sooryavanshi at that time and then suddenly first-day collection shot up. There were spot bookings and that came as a big surprise. So, Cirkus might surprise you again. However, there’s no denying that advance bookings are low, and the buzz is low, but Rohit Shetty surprises.”

Sooryavanshi, led by Akshay Kumar with cameo appearances of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, was a Diwali release. It opened with a collection of Rs 26.29 cr and ended its run in the theaters with a whopping amount of Rs 196 cr, that too in times when people were hesitant to go to the cinema halls due to the coronavirus scare.

Advertisement

Now, Cirkus too is a holiday release that might help it big time not just in India but worldwide. The film has an extended window to mint money as no major Bollywood movie is releasing during that time. “Everyone is banking on this film to bring this year to an end on a high. In terms of box office, we have been falling short since 2019. I understand Cirkus can’t catch up with the entire year’s box office shortfall of 2022 vis-à-vis 2019. But it is expected to deliver a handsome number at the box office,” said Girish Johar.

Cirkus will release on December 23. Cirkus will release on December 23.

The film is also crucial for actor Ranveer Singh who couldn’t impress his fans with his last two outings, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The looming threat of Omicron led to the failure of sports drama 83 as it couldn’t run in the theaters beyond a week due to restrictions on the opening of theaters. Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s below-par content was rejected by the audience.