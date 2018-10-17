CINTAA press conference LIVE UPDATES: Let’s not shame survivors, says Sushant Singh

The press meet will be presided by Vikram Gokhle, Sushant Singh and Amit Behl. The press meet will be presided by Vikram Gokhle, Sushant Singh and Amit Behl.

Cine and TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) is conducting a press conference in which it aims to discuss at length the #MeToo movement that has taken the country by storm. The press meet is being presided by the body’s president Vikram Gokhle, General Secretary Sushant Singh and Senior Joint Secretary Amit Behl.

Earlier CINTAA had announced that it would be sending a show-cause notice to actor Alok Nath after writer-producer Vinta Nanda had accused the actor of sexually assaulting her. CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh had then issued a statement saying that Vinta should file a complaint against “this vile creature” (Alok Nath).

CINTAA had also said that they would thoroughly look into the matter of Tanushree Dutta after the actor alleged that she was sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. However, the body had later washed off its hands from the matter saying that “the constitution of the association does not allow us to look at cases that date back to more than three years.”